5 South male actors who turned heads with their simple style statement: Vijay Deverakonda to Dulquer Salmaan

The South Indian film industry is ruling the cinema not only with its beautiful storytelling but also as a hub for cool and effortless fashion. From red carpets to everyday outings, these dapper men surely know how to own their styles. Leading the pack are Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Yash, and more. Here’s a peek into their most effortlessly stylish looks.

1. Vijay Devarakonda

After Crushmika, her rumored beau Vijay Devarakonda has also been winning hearts with his style and acting. All dressed up for his movie promotions, he flaunted a beige and khaki-colored combination. He wore a longline shirt patterned with vertical stripes over a light-colored vest.

Pairing the shirt with khaki-colored pants, The Family Star actor matched the attire with dark loafers. With styled locks and a wristwatch, he posed for the camera.

2. Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan turned heads in Bollywood with Karwaan and took no time to serve looks. Decked up for an event, the actor pulled simple yet dapper attire from his wardrobe. Opting for a printed shirt, he chose a multicolored palette of pink, yellow, and grey shades.

Salmaan went with a tailored pair of grey-shaded pants. With suede loafers, he accessorized with stacker bracelets and a wristwatch. Showing off his natural locks, he chose to take over the heat in style with tinted sunglasses.

3. Dhanush

Popular for being a down-to-earth star, Dhanush never shies away from embracing minimal styles. Showing up for an event, he served a smart look with a t-shirt and pants. Keeping it light for the summer, he opted for white and beige shades.

He put together a textured tee in white with beige-colored trousers. Continuing to play in light tones, the star decided to wear solid-colored white shoes. With a simple locket around his neck, he posed with hands in his pocket.

4. Jr NTR

Jr NTR took the nation over with RRR and later with his dashing looks. Spending some time in Japan, the star pulled up in a laidback look. Ready to take on his day, he fashioned a dark blue sweatshirt.

Matching it with cargo-style pants in a dark blue shade as well. Wearing white and black shoes to complement his outfit, he put on some sunglasses and showed off his straight locks.

5. Yash

Predominantly working in the Kannada film industry, Yash is a recipient of multiple awards. Also slaying with his style, the Masterpiece actor styled an elegant look in a light shade. Opting for a simple white-colored kurta, he wore an ivory-colored blazer.

Wearing cream-colored trousers with it, he served like an absolute star. With a watch in his hand and brown-colored shoes, he looked stunning with his long beard and slicked-back hair.

