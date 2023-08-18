Dulquer Salmaan sets the ultimate cool vibe in an over-sized shirt; take a cue

The charming Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan is recognized not just for his great performances but also for his wonderful sartorial choices. He effortlessly oozes perfection regardless of what clothing he chooses to don, thanks to his distinct combination of refinement and modern aesthetic. Dulquer easily puts his unique flavor to any outfit, whether it's a classic suit, an informal ensemble, or even a traditional attire, turning eyeballs everywhere he appears. His exquisite taste showcases in his dedication to thoroughness, from flawlessly fitted clothes to well-coordinated accessories. Dulquer Salmaan's latest fashion choice is a bespoke shirt is a real expression of his diverse nature and we've got you all the details about this look!

Dulquer Salmaan looks cool and stylish in a custom-printed shirt and white pants

The handsome Indian actor has managed to capture everyone's attention with his effortlessly cool and elegant attire. He demonstrated his fashion sense by wearing a custom-made printed shirt with a compelling brown and blue color patterned theme. The large shirt, along with basic white trousers from Karo House, gave a laid-back appeal to his entire outfit. And, the eye-catching print combined with the immaculate white trousers established the right balance, bringing his style game to new heights.

Dulquer Salmaan’s quirky print shirt look

Dulquer Salmaan also dazzled everyone with his eye-catching attire, skillfully designed by Harmann Kaur. She elevated his outfit by accessorizing his custom-printed shirt with The Latch neckpiece by Barry Jones, which added the ideal touch of sophistication.

Advertisement

Imran, Dulquer's excellent hairdresser, pulled back his long, straight locks, producing a polished and elegant look. Ratheesh, the makeup artist, expertly covered any flaws while emphasizing Dulquer's beautiful features. The actor opted for eyewear which made the look more classy. However, it was his selection of white footwear that actually stole the show, adding a sense of refinement and delicacy to the ensemble.

Work-wise, the actor is looking forward to the outing of two works within the next few days. Guns and Gulaabs, a web series, will be launched before being followed by the upcoming Malayalam movie King of Kotha. While preparing for Guns and Gulaabs, the actor posted a photo of himself in this outfit between promotions.

So, what do you think of Dulquer Salmaan's new fashionable look? Please rate it on a scale of 10 and leave your feedback in the comments box below.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia effortlessly raises the power of a blazer; sets boss babe vibes