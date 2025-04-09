WATCH: Dhanush makes a sporty appearance at airport in Gucci tracksuit, stops to pose with fans

The popular star Dhanush, known for his impeccable acting skills in both the South and Bollywood industries, was snapped at the airport today (April 9), looking dapper in a matching Gucci tracksuit. The actor is currently traveling, and his airport appearance struck the perfect balance between easygoing and high-fashion.

In the clip captured by paparazzi, Dhanush is seen posing for cameras and taking pictures with fans. For his travel look, he kept it stylish yet relaxed, sporting a maroon T-shirt layered with a Gucci sweatshirt and matching track pants.

The sweatshirt featured a closed front with white linings, while the matching bottoms added a relaxed vibe, ensuring Dhanush moved in style. Elevating his dashing look, he wore a black cap and cool black sunglasses. The ruched effect created by his beard added a rugged, macho finish.

Keeping it travel-friendly, the actor carried a backpack over his shoulder and completed the look with a pair of comfortable white shoes.

Dhanush's work front

Dhanush was last seen in Raayan, which was released in 2024. Speaking of his upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in the socio-thriller Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025. He is currently shooting for Tere Ishk Mein alongside Kriti Sanon, with Anand L. Rai at the helm.

Additionally, his film Idly Kadai is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2025. In this movie, Dhanush will share screen space with National Award-winning actress Nithya Menen and will go head-to-head with Arun Vijay.

