5 best Indo-Western outfits ft Madhuri Dixit to revamp your 2025 wedding ethnic wardrobe

From galvanizing a huge fanbase with her iconic dance number Ek Do Teen in Tezaab (1988) to captivating audiences with her performance in the 2022 film Maja Ma, the 57-year-old Bollywood heartthrob has had a decades-spanning influence on cinephiles. The same goes for her fashion moments too—Madhuri Dixit is known for nailing awe-inspiring styles and serving fashion inspo with her versatile looks. Her Indo-Western sways are no exception.

Advertisement

The expression queen is unbeatable when it comes to fusion looks. So, we’ve curated a list of Madhuri Dixit’s top 5 Indo-Western outfits that are both stunning and versatile. Here you go:

1. Yellow and Gold Set

Madhuri Dixit commanded attention like a queen in this Ritika Mirchandani couture. The three-piece festive set featured a V-neck bustier, a full-length jacket, and flared sharara pants. The ensemble looked ethereal, with hand-embroidered geometric and chevron patterns in gold over a vibrant yellow base that exuded regality.

2. Whitecoat over dhoti skirt

Another royal piece impeccably adorned by Madhuri Dixit, this dhoti skirt and embroidered floral jacket ensemble is by celebrated Indian designer Anamika Khanna. The look features a full-length jacket intricately embellished with seed pearls and delicate floral embroidery, paired with a satin dhoti skirt that adds a modern flair. Elevating the ensemble’s regal charm, Dixit accessorized with stunning pearl and emerald jewelry.

Advertisement

3. Red bloomscape flair

The Maja Ma actress exuded “dream girl” vibes in an all-red floral ensemble by Mrunalini Rao, priced at Rs 1,79,200. The cherry-red set included a V-neck silk crepe blouse, a floral-appliquéd organza jacket and chiffon palazzo pants. Each element of the outfit stood out—the sheer organza cape with 3D floral detailing brought a garden-esque flair, the frilled palazzo added whimsical charm, while the plain silk blouse offered a subtle, grounding balance. Nene completed her cherry-red look with jade and Kundan jewelry, flaunting statement jade and pearl earrings that elevated the ensemble’s elegance.

4. Yellow saree with mirror-work jacket

Madhuri Dixit clearly has a fondness for jackets, and we’re not complaining—we love it. It’s inspiring to see how effortlessly the diva elevates her ethnic outfits with Western-style layers. She even brought this flair to a saree look. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress layered her yellow saree with a matching jacket adorned in a mosaic of uneven mirror appliqués. The same mirror work also highlighted the borders of her drape and blouse, adding a festive sparkle to the ensemble.

Advertisement

5. Black embroidered three-piece set

Madhuri Dixit gave a dramatic twist to traditional wear and delivered a look to die for. The Dhak Dhak girl donned a stunning three-piece set by Nupur Kanoi, channeling full desi Miranda Priestly vibes. The all-black ensemble, adorned with sequin-embellished embroidery, featured a blouse, palazzo pants, and a jacket. Intricate contemporary motifs and scalloped hemlines on all three pieces added a whimsical yet ethnic flair.

When Madhuri steps away from conventional styles, she embraces elevated fusion wear with grace. Jackets remain her go-to, and whether she layers them over a saree or co-ords, the Ghagra muse slays every look with unmatched poise and elegance.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande wears tangerine cape design blouse with ready-to-wear saree and it’s perfect cocktail party look