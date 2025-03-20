7 times Disha Patani owned summer fashion trends with her hot shorts and body-hugging top winning the game

Summer is here, and so is the best time to flip your pile of clothes and add some new ones. This season calls for some easy-breezy outfits that offer relaxing and casual vibes. In this article, we’ve got seven outfits inspired by your favorite actress, Disha Patani. They include everything from casual mini-dresses to parties and shorts, all you need to feel absolutely stylish this season. So, let’s dive into it!

1. Hot Shorts and T-shirt

Disha Patani looked absolutely HOT And SEXY in her denim mini-shorts that had high-on waist fitting and frayed hem. She effortlessly styled this bottom with the sleeveless and deep neckline sheer white top that she casually tucked in the shorts.

2. Crisscross top and loose pants

Talking about another summer fashion inspiration, Disha Patani decided to wear a sleeveless green top that had a criss-cross design at her waist. She paired this bold top with the blue pants featuring a loose design.

3. Cut-out mini-dress

If you want to try something comfortable yet stylish this summer, take some inspiration from the style queen’s look, wherein she wore a floral print dress. It had a cut-out design at the waist and short cinched sleeves.

4. Party blue mini-dress

Summer fashion is not limited to casual and everyday styles; you can also get your hands on some classic party wear, just like the Malang actress. She wore the stunning shimmery blue mini-dress adorned with red corals and green seaweed, along with silver embellishments.

5. Brown bodycon

Another too-hot-to-handle look of Disha Patani had us go weak on our knees. She slayed her party look in a flattering silhouette brown mini-dress with spaghetti straps and a fitted bodice that accentuated her figure.

6. Mini co-ord set

Apart from mini-dresses, it’s time to elevate your wardrobe with the stunning mini co-ord set. The Baaghi 2 actress wore the mini co-ord set that came with a crop top with thin straps and a deep neckline. And for the bottom, she wore a skirt adorned with a floral pattern, the same as the top, giving off the perfect summer vibes.

7. Floral dress

This summer season, enjoy some beach time dressed in the floral mini-dress. Disha Patani enjoyed feeling the fresh air at the beach, and for this outing, she wore the floral mini-dress with sheer long sleeves, cinched at the edges, and a V-neckline. It’s a perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

These 7 summer outfits by Disha Patani are perfect. They include everything from a sexy top to hot shorts, a playful mini-dress, and a mesmerizing party dress—all you need to feel beautiful this season.