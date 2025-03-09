Summer fashion ideas: Beat the heat in these 5 breezy outfits inspired by Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia and more

Summer is almost here and you definitely need some outfit inspiration for all your big plans. When it comes to any kind of styling, you will always find fashion inspirations from Bollywood celebs. Spend your summer in style with 5 looks from tinsel town stars like Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more.

Summer Outfit Inspiration: Style 5 outfits like Bollywood Queens

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday definitely knows how to spend her vacations in the best outfits. All dressed up in Rome, she fashioned a cute pink sundress. The pink and white floral dress featured a mini-style which is perfect for a summer day.

With spaghetti straps, the top was stitched in a fit and flowy style. Panday styled the V-neck outfit with a pair of slip-ons and donned some stacked bracelets. Flaunting her straight hair, she put on some sunscreen and added a pink lip shade to her look.

2. Kiara Advani

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani surely knows how to style summer fits. Fashioning a breezy dress, she picked a vibrant green color palette. Going all mod with her look, the V-cut dress featured a halter-neck and strappy back style. With a cut-out pattern held together with a faux belt design, the actor was serving looks.

She popped on some strappy green heels and only accessorized with golden tops to keep all the focus on her dress. Showing off her wavy locks, she picked a natural base for her makeup. Some mascara and nude lip gloss tied her look together beautifully.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

It is no secret that Janhvi Kapoor is a queen when it comes to laidback fashion. Pulling off the ultimate casual summer look, she dazzled in a white tank top. The cropped top featured a round-neck design.

Going for the ideal choice, she matched it with a pair of blue shorts. With a frayed and washed design, the buttons fashioned a relaxed fit. Serving her best poses, she accessorized it with tiny golden loops. With a glossy pink lip shade and simple make-up, she let her hair down naturally.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia always knows how to pick the right fit for any occasion. Slaying in a summer outfit for her Maldives vacation, she looked gorgeous in a 3-piece set. Flaunting a hot-pink-coloured bikini top, she topped it with a breezy pink shirt. Serving the ultimate summer vibe, the half-sleeved shirt came with floral design all over.

She completed the look with a pair of navy blue shorts and strappy metallic flip-flops. Enjoying on a bicycle, she accessorized with small tops and a double-layered necklace.

5. Mrunal Thakur

Enjoying a summer trip in Edinburgh last year, Mrunal Thakur showed off a beige-toned outfit. She styled a fit and flare dress which sat right above her knees. The dress boasted Victorian sleeves and featured a high round-neck design.

Adding a pop of color to her monotonous fit, she carried a black cross-body bag and paired it with black lace-up Doc Martens. To beat the European sun, she styled black sunglasses with her look and let her hair flow freely. Accessorizing with some bracelets and small ear tops, she chose a pink lip shade to add the final touches to her look.

Would you style these cool summer outfits? Let us know in the comments below.