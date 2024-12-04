7 Viral Fashion Moments of 2024: Sonam Kapoor’s clay blouse to Samantha's repurposed wedding gown

As we are almost at the end of 2024, let’s relive some of the best fashion moments that set the internet on fire. This year, many actresses wowed us with their breathtaking fashion choices, but some of them truly left us speechless. Their outfits were not something we usually see, yet they delivered a clear message: they’re not afraid to step out of their comfort zones and experiment with their looks.

Reliving those exceptional fashion choices, we’ve rounded up this year’s best looks that had everyone talking. Check them out!

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor exuded royal vibes with her Khadi lehenga. Looking like a woman in a painting, the actress rocked her Khadi-colored lehenga with utmost elegance. But it was her blouse that made us say DAMN. It wasn’t your usual fabric blouse; instead, it was crafted using Karnataka’s red soil and Multani clay by The Vernacular Modern. Featuring sleeveless details and a fitted bodice, her blouse was perfectly molded to her body.

Complementing the blouse, she paired it with a full-flared skirt adorned with golden lace at the border, along with a matching dupatta designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. In terms of accessories, she wore a chunky, three-layered long necklace with a choker and traditional stud earrings.

2. Rekha

Rekha amazed us with her never-before-seen avatar in a Manish Malhotra outfit. For an event, the legendary actress made a striking appearance in a long black trench coat with white details paired with a black skirt. Underneath the trench coat, she opted for an organza shirt that pulled the whole look together.

She styled her look with classy accessories, including shoulder dusters and golden kadas. To elevate her style further, she carried a golden sling bag that added the right edge to her appearance. Finally, she completed her look with bold makeup and a polka-dot scarf tied around her head.

3. Kiara Advani

The young trendsetter Kiara Advani took festive fashion to a whole new level. For a Diwali party, she wore Manish Malhotra’s custom saree-cum-lehenga in a golden hue. She paired the saree with a velvet cropped corset blouse featuring strapless details. Her pallu wasn’t made of fabric but was heavily embellished, creating a standout look.

For accessories, she opted for a diamond and maroon stone V-shaped necklace, adding a glamorous touch. With her loose waves hairstyle and a glowing face with minimal makeup, the actress was the perfect example of how to keep your look subtle yet impactful.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The talented and gorgeous actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed her wedding dress into something extraordinary and sensual. With the help of the famous designer Kresha Bajaj, the actress transformed her wedding gown into a glamorous party outfit. Her gown featured a corset-style top adorned with mesh detailing and a floor-length draped skirt that pulled the entire look together.

Just like her outfit, she kept her accessories on point. She styled her look with a unique black choker and bold makeup. Everything—from her outfit to her makeup—was absolutely perfect to steal the show at any event.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, in a peacock-inspired lehenga, was a true vision. For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet, the actress graced the event in her stunning peacock look. The lehenga featured intricate peacock motifs in green and blue shades on the bottom, while the sleeveless blouse was a bold shimmery blue, adorned with sequins.

She completed her outfit with a matching dupatta, which she gracefully wrapped around her arms, giving her look a feminine and elegant appeal. For accessories, she wore a diamond choker adorned with gemstones and paired it with stud earrings.

6. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday proved once again that she’s a true fashionista. She dropped jaws with her bold look in an outfit from Mugler. Her ensemble featured a corset-style top with black details at the front and cream-colored accents on the sides. She layered the top with an oversized black jacket, and for the bottom, she opted for high-waisted cut-out leggings. And if you ask me, this look was just WOW—bold, daring, and worth the risk.

She enhanced her look with shoulder-duster earrings and bold makeup, featuring winged, smudged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and nude lipstick.

7. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia served Monica Bellucci vibes in Skims x Dolce & Gabbana’s body dress. Her outfit featured a fitted bodice, sleeveless details, and a sweetheart neckline, striking the perfect balance between elegance and sensuality. The hemline of her dress fell gracefully between her knees and ankles, creating a modern and sophisticated appearance.

For accessories, she opted for diamond stud earrings. Adding a retro touch to her look, the actress styled her hair with a black hairband and gave it a voluminous finish on the top.

Indian divas have once again showcased their incredible fashion sense this year, and we are eagerly looking forward to what they will bring us in 2025. We have no doubt they will raise the standard even higher.

