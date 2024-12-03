7 makeup trends of 2024 ft. Kiara Advani's glossy lips to Janhvi Kapoor's sunkissed glow that took over beauty sphere

2024 is gearing up to wrap up with some thrilling makeup trends that have made the beauty scene this year truly exciting. With a mix of daring styles and sleek simplicity, 2024 has brought a wealth of creativity and adaptability. Check out the standout makeup trends that have dominated this year and might just continue into 2025:

1. Glossy Lips: The ultimate comeback

This year, glossy lips stole the spotlight from matte lipsticks. Glossy lips are all about hydration and volume, offering a fresh, plump look. Clear and tinted glosses dominated beauty counters this season, while lip oils gained popularity for their sparkling finish. To achieve this look, start with a neutral lip liner and finish with a sheer or tinted gloss for a fuller, more defined pout—just like Kiara Advani.

2. Metallic Makeup: Sparkle and Shine

2024 was all about shimmer, with metallic eyeshadows, lipsticks, and even highlighters taking center stage. Gold, silver, and jewel-toned metallics added drama and elegance to any look, making them a go-to for party-ready styles and special occasions. A metallic eyeshadow paired with a neutral base and glossy lips creates a show-stopping look—very much like Triptii Dimri.

3. Sun-Kissed Makeup

The sun-kissed look, popularized by Janhvi Kapoor, celebrates warmth and natural beauty. Bronzed skin, subtly flushed cheeks, and warm golden touches give off a refreshing, radiant vibe year-round. Cream bronzers and peach-toned blushes became makeup bag staples in 2024. Apply cream bronzer to the cheekbones, forehead, and bridge of the nose, and add a light peach or rosy blush for a glowing finish.

4. Red Lips: Classic and Timeless

Red lips made a big statement in 2024, proving once again that this timeless look never goes out of style. From wine to cherry shades, red lips were versatile enough to slay any occasion—whether dressy or casual. Pair bold red lips with minimal eye makeup for an elegant edge like Shraddha Kapoor, or team them with winged eyeliner for a glamorous Old Hollywood vibe.

5. Winged Eyeliner

Winged eyeliner made waves this year, becoming sharper, bolder, and more experimental. From double-winged styles to colorful liners and graphic designs, this trend allowed for endless creativity. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone embraced these bold looks. Use a fine-tipped liquid eyeliner to extend your wing, and add gel liner for extra depth and precision.

6. Smokey Eyes

Smokey eyes made a dramatic comeback in 2024, adding a sultry touch to evening looks. While classic black smokey eyes remained a favorite, bright colors like purples, greens, and blues also took center stage. To achieve this look, use transition shades to blend and soften darker shadows at the outer corners for depth. Don’t forget to highlight the inner corners for a polished finish. Smokey eyes pair effortlessly with any outfit, just like Kareena Kapoor's signature style.

7. Soft Girl Glam: Effortless and Feminine

Disha Patani's soft girl makeup has become a trend because of its fresh, young, and dreamy appeal. It is characterized by a natural beauty with soft pinks, glowy skin, and minimal effort. This makeup style is perfect for achieving a sweet, soft, and romantic look that is easy to do and suitable for everyday wear. It involves using soft pastel eye shadow, adding a little dewiness to the skin, applying full lashes, and creating a natural cream-like flush on the cheeks. The overall effect is light and fresh with a touch of whimsy. To achieve this look, use cream blush in soft pink or opt for a nude lip tint. Keep the eye makeup light and soft.

The latest 2024 makeup trends showcase a wide range of styles, offering something for everyone. Whether you prefer bold and daring looks or soft, subtle glam, this year encouraged individuality and self-expression. As we step into 2025, these trends are sure to evolve further, continuing to inspire creativity in the beauty world.

