Ethnic elegance at its finest: Kriti Sanon mesmerises in a chikankari black suit set and drops perfect cues for monsoon fashion

Kriti Sanon is now back from the Greece vacation and she is back at acing her fashion game. The actress was recently spotted in the city and, as always, did not bypass her love for fashion: she shone in a black ethnic chikankari suit that emphasised her classic and traditional sense. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kriti Sanon was all about glamour in an ethnic black suit look the actress donned for the outing. The outfit opted by the Mimi actress was a traditional long black kurta with a round neck and full sleeves. The kurta was beautifully adorned with intricate white chikankari embroidery along the neckline and sleeves, creating a striking contrast against the dark fabric. The detailed embroidery added a traditional charm.

Paired with kurta were black palazzo pants that mirrored the kurta’s elegance. The pants featured similar white embroidery on the borders, ensuring a cohesive look and also creating a graceful silhouette.

Adding a final touch to the outfit was a black sheer dupatta draped elegantly around Kriti’s neck. The dupatta featured sleek white borders that complemented embroidery on the kurta and pants giving a refined flair.

The Mimi actress accessorised her outfit with silver stacked chains and bracelets, adding a hint of shine while being flashy. Her choice of silver hoops provided a subtle touch. For footwear, she opted for classic black kolhapuris, giving a comfortable element.

In keeping with the minimalistic approach, the actress chose a make-up that was both fresh and understated. She went for sleek eyeliner, a tiny black bindi and a nude lip, complemented by softly blushed cheeks. Her hair was styled in a messy bun with strands falling delicately around her face, adding a relaxed finish to her look.

Overall, Kriti’s latest appearance in ethnic black suit set proves that no matter what the setting, Kriti can set trends anywhere with her outfit.

