5 stunning looks from Kareena Kapoor's wardrobe that prove sarees will always be a festival staple

Kareena Kapoor Khan is adept at making a statement with her clothes. From showing off her stylish side as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to strutting as a showstopper while being eight months pregnant, she has served several memorable looks over the years.

Be it in a voguish Gucci skirt or a high-fashion statement gown, Pataudi Begham turns a few heads every time she enters a room. However, she drips royalty like no one else when she wears desi couture, especially a saree. From shimmery ones to florals, Kareena Kapoor Khan nails a saree look like a pro.

Bringing magic straight from her closet, one outfit at a time, Bebo certainly knows how to grab attention for all the right reasons. With the festive season approaching, we bring some gorgeous saree looks from Mrs. Kapoor Khan’s wardrobe that are inspo-worthy.

1. Kareena Kapoor stuns in a pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ranbir-Alia Wedding

For her cousin Ranbir's wedding, Bebo wore a sparkly pink saree, reminding fans why she is the true diva in fashion. Kareena Kapoor Khan swore by the timeless grace of the six yards and opted for a Manish Malhotra saree. This pastel-hued organza drape featured a heavily embroidered border and a stylish sleeveless blouse. It featured zari-embroidery that added the perfect bling to the occasion.

To add glam to her appearance, Kareena went all big with her heirloom jewelry, which included a polki statement neckpiece with layered pearl detailing. She styled her look with a matching pink potli bag that matched her saree. With pink-hued shimmery makeup, the diva went for open middle-parted tresses with a statement polki maangtika.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan's dual-toned sequin saree was a peak fashion moment

Kareena Kapoor, looking like a stunning diva, opted for a sequin ombre saree while attending Sidharth-Kiara’s reception. This Manish Malhotra saree was such a moment that Bebo’s fans were left swooning at how mesmerizing she looked. The saree featured hues of pink with hints of sequins, and Miss Fashionista Kapoor styled it with a bubble gum pink sleeveless blouse with a halter neckline.

Showing off her supreme glossy makeup, Kareena’s glass-skin-like dewy makeup with hints of pink left us swooning. With her tresses in a sleek bun, she opted for dangler diamond earrings to finish her look in style.

3. Kareena Kapoor dons a Sabyasachi floral saree and looks ravishing

Kareena Kapoor Khan once again proved that sarees are her thing! Looking as fresh as a bouquet, she stepped out in a gorgeous saree from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The floral saree brought out the diva’s graceful charm like no other. Striking a pose in a beige saree with pastel floral prints, Kareena looked absolutely breathtaking.

The all-over floral printed georgette saree came with a classic Sabyasachi sequin golden border. With an edgy twist, Kareena styled the look with a sleeveless golden satin blouse that complemented the saree's border.

For glam, the Crew heroine opted for smooth middle-parted hair, a radiant, dewy makeup base, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a pinkish nude lip that tied together her soft-hued look. She accessorized her saree look with a pair of pink earrings, adding an instant burst of oomph.

4. Kareena Kapoor's mesmerizing vermilion red silk saree look for Filmfare Awards 2024

Oozing royal vibes, Kareena looked astounding as she dolled up for the Filmfare Awards. Her stunning vermilion red saree from House of Masaba featured golden gota borders and a floral motif on the pallu. Kareena paired her stunning raw silk saree with a matching halter blouse and sported a classy monotone look.

She complemented the attire with a minimalistic low ponytail and makeup that highlighted her stunning features. The actress completed her glam with kohl-lined eyes, a sleek bun, glossy pink lip shade, on-point brows, and a radiant dewy base.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sparkly black saree screams style diva

For Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Mrs. Pataudi opted for a shimmery black sequined saree from designer Manish Malhotra. The sequin saree exuded luxury, and Kareena it with utmost panache and let her pallu cascade softly over her shoulder. She styled the drape with the designer’s trademarked plunging halter-neck blouse.

Kareena did not stop there; she unapologetically embraced the bling and took it up a notch by styling it with silver shoulder dusters and matching kadas. The fashionable diva styled her middle-parted sleek hair in a bun and went for a glamorous makeup look. With a nude shade on her lips, she contoured her cheeks and picked a smokey eyeshadow topped with black eyeliner and oodles of mascara.

Good looks, good looks, and good looks! Do we need to say more? All the saree looks that Kareena Kapoor dazzled in were perfect festive picks, don’t you agree? What are your views on them? Comment below and let us know.

