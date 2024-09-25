Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in Mumbai after making an unforgettable global statement, yet again, at Paris Fashion Week’s runway. From her red bubble gown by Mossi to her classic and cool all-black airport look, She consistently serves some of the most fierce style statements, no matter where she is. This is what makes her one of Bollywood’s premier fashion icons. Her latest all-black look legit slayed whereas Aaradhya slayed her airport style too.

So why don’t we zoom right into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's chic airport-ready ensemble for a sizzling hot dose of airport fashion inspiration from Bollywood’s leading actress herself?

When it comes to airport Fashion, a lot of celebrities tend to screw up their looks by going overboard with their style. This list can never include Aishwariya Rai Bachchan’s name. After all, her airport has always been consistent, and we love that fact. She proved this by hitting just the right mark with her latest all-black airport-ready outfit. This chic look legit proved that black is undoubtedly the actress’ color. It totally belongs to her.

The airport-ready all-black ensemble featured a full-sleeved black long top that had an oversized silhouette, paired with black wide-legged pants. Lastly, she also layered it with a full-sleeved black trench coat with a collared neckline, giving her outfit a sophisticated spin. The actress also completed the all-black look with matching shoes for a sporty and comfortable twist. Her trench coat screamed French fashion finesse. We loved it. If we say that she looks like a total Mafia Mamma, we would not be lying.

However, what makes this all the more amazing is the fact that Aishwarya always tries to keep her ensemble matching with her daughter’s vibe, be it at the airport or a star-studded event—the mother-daughter duo knows just how to slay. Aaradhya ditched the all-black vibe and went for a very cute full-sleeved black sweatshirt with a white panda graphic, creating monochromatic magic. She completed the look with matching pants and white shoes. Her airport style was also totally on fleek.

Aish’s looks are always masterclasses on how to slay with a side of minimalism. She did this by forgoing accessories, so the focus remains on her all-black ensemble. However, keeping up with her usual luxurious choices, she added her favorite high-end black Gucci tote bag with a brown bamboo handle.

