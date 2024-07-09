Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations are a whirlwind of luxury and romance, unfolding across continents. From a celebration in Jamnagar to a European cruise party, and now, culminating in a dazzling pre-wedding celebration, their journey to the altar is nothing short of extraordinary.

In fact, the couple shimmered and shined as they twinned in gold looks for their star-studded sangeet night, and we loved that. Groom-to-be Anant Ambani opted for an extremely opulent look, making our hearts swoon. He also added an unexpectedly extravagant twist to elevate his sangeet look to the next level. So, let’s zoom in and have a closer look at this surprising twist.

Anant Ambani gave a super luxurious twist to his look:

The groom-to-be dressed like a total modern-day maharaja, and his look was fit for a king as well. But that’s not all; keeping with his signature maximalist style, he also added another opulent twist to his sangeet night look with his tiger brooch. He elevated his jacket with this classy element, which was made entirely of ruby and diamond accents.

The beautifully crafted brooch was a total work of art, and it added to the bling factor of Nita Mukesh Ambani’s son’s look. It featured a diamond-encrusted brooch featuring a Royal Bengal Tiger elegantly seated on a massive piece of red ruby stone.

The whole piece literally made our hearts flutter. This elegant pick is proof that Anand Ambani really loves to go all out with his style statements. Let’s have a proper look at his ensemble as well.

Anant Ambani looked fabulous in a beautiful AJSK look:

The groom-to-be was shimmering in a gold look, which was styled to pure perfection by the celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani. He wore a royal blue embroidered bandhgala suit, which was exclusively made for him by Bollywood’s favorite fashion mavens, Abu Jani, and Sandeep Khosla.

This classy and fashionable work of art was called ‘The Midnight Garden’. And we’re absolutely in awe of the sparkling ensemble.

However, when we say that Anant wore a gold look, we actually mean it. His classy bandhgala jacket was laden with traditional embroidery and crafts, including zari work, french knots, tikkis, and even vasli. They were merged together to create a beautiful result of shimmering zardozi motifs. But the unexpected twist has got to be the fact that a special real gold thread was used to create these.

The heavy embroidery process took multiple talented artisans around six weeks to complete. No wonder it’s so gorgeous. He wore the mandarin collared and full-sleeved jacket with buttoned-down style, with matching navy floor-length pants. Even the floral buttons were encrusted with precious stones. He also added formal shoes for a truly well-harmonised look.

But what did you think of the groom-to-be’s look and his brooch? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

