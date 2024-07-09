Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s week-long series of pre-wedding festivities have gained momentum with the vibrant haldi ceremony that took place tonight, July 9t. The couple, which is all set to celebrate their love and tie the knot on July 12, celebrated this auspicious and traditional ceremony amidst family and friends.

Tonight’s exclusive guest list also included some of our favorite Gen-Z Bollywood actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, who added to the ceremony's glam quotient with their stunning ethnic ensembles, and we’re totally speechless.

So, without any further ado, let’s zoom right in and have a detailed glance at the classy look of both of these Bollywood beauties for some major Haldi-ready fashion inspiration.

Janhvi Kapoor’s vibrant yellow saree look:

Janhvi Kapoor always goes above and beyond to keep her outfit unique and extremely attractive. But that’s not all; she always nails the theme with her picks, and that’s genuinely commendable. In fact, her look for tonight’s event was no exception. She looked like sunshine personified in a vibrant yellow saree that quite literally nailed the Haldi vibe.

The Bawaal actress’ classy and bright yellow saree was designed just for her by none other than her favorite ace designer, Manish Malhotra, and it legit made her glow. The elegant pick featured exquisite and intricate shimmery yellow embroidery work with bead and tassel detailing all over it that elevated the vibe of the look.

The Dhadak actress further paired it with a matching full-sleeved blouse with an alluring square-shaped neckline, which added a sultry twist to the look. Even the well-fitted blouse was covered in shiny embroidery work, and we are definitely inspired by the classy choice here. She literally proved you don’t have to go overboard to make an unforgettable and unique statement.

She also accessorized her look with subtle but statement earrings and matching rings on her fingers to elevate the ensemble. The minimalistic choices ensured that the attention remained stable on her much-deserving drape. Even her dewy makeup look with glossy pink lipstick and her straight hairstyle with a middle parting were just the right choices for this one. We’re in love!

Ananya Panday’s classy peach anarkali look:

Ananya Panday always knows just how to turn heads and enchant onlookers with her fashion-forward choices. She loves to keep things modern and flaunt her Gen-Z aesthetic, even when it comes to her ethnic choices. This is exactly what sets her choices apart. She also proved this tonight with her classy and trend-worthy fitted peach and gold anarkali suit.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’s gorgeous pick was custom-crafted by the creative geniuses at re-ceremonial. She wisely opted for the femme, subtle shade of peach, and the regal tone of gold, making her complexion pop. The classy fit featured a long sleeveless kurta with strappy sleeves and a structured sheer neckline that gave the look a modern twist.

The classy kurta also had well-formed pleats with a free-flowing silhouette that gracefully moved with the Dream Girl 2 actress. She also added a matching dupatta with a broad golden zari border to complete her look. The delicate gold embroidery all over the piece added to the whole look’s charm.

She kept things traditional for her hairstyle and wore a low bun adorned with a pretty white gajra. She also accessorized her look with heavy gold chandbaalis, heavy maang-tikka, matching gold kadhas, and a statement cocktail ring. Even her radiant makeup look with glossy pink lipstick, was just flawless. We are bewitched!

So, are you feeling inspired for the upcoming wedding season? What is it going to be— An elegant saree or a trend-worthy anarkali suit?

Which one of these 2 celebrity-approved looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

