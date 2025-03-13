Alia Bhatt wears Rs 22,500 outfit for birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and it proves her OG ethnic obsession
Alia Bhatt dresses up all cute in a peach ethnic suit as she celebrates her birthday with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and the paps.
Alia Bhatt is a fashion pro when it comes to styling minimal yet elegant looks. Always winning with her style choices, she should be on your watchlist for her ethnic styles. All decked up in the cutest ethnic set for her birthday look, she looked gorgeous next to husband Ranbir Kapoor.
The Jigra star curated her look with a peach-colored kurta. With a high-neck collar and a little v-cut, the top fashioned a full-sleeved style. Designed with intricate floral detailing all over, she had the prettiest birthday glow on her face. Designed by Mana label, the kurta set came with a price tag of Rs. 22,500.
Alia styled this look with white colored pants which perfectly complemented her peach top. Flaunting her natural hair, she picked a simple look to celebrate her birthday with the paps. With a hydrated face glow, she added some cheek tint and a pink lip shade to complete her look.