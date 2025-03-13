Alia Bhatt wears Rs 22,500 outfit for birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and it proves her OG ethnic obsession

Alia Bhatt dresses up all cute in a peach ethnic suit as she celebrates her birthday with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and the paps.

By Shweta Patokar
Updated on Mar 13, 2025  |  12:14 PM IST |  6.4K
Alia Bhatt wears Rs 22,000 outfit for birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and it proves her OG ethnic obsession
PC: APH Images

Alia Bhatt is a fashion pro when it comes to styling minimal yet elegant looks. Always winning with her style choices, she should be on your watchlist for her ethnic styles. All decked up in the cutest ethnic set for her birthday look, she looked gorgeous next to husband Ranbir Kapoor. 

The Jigra star curated her look with a peach-colored kurta. With a high-neck collar and a little v-cut, the top fashioned a full-sleeved style. Designed with intricate floral detailing all over, she had the prettiest birthday glow on her face. Designed by Mana label, the kurta set came with a price tag of Rs. 22,500.

Alia styled this look with white colored pants which perfectly complemented her peach top. Flaunting her natural hair, she picked a simple look to celebrate her birthday with the paps. With a hydrated face glow, she added some cheek tint and a pink lip shade to complete her look.

About The Author
Shweta Patokar
Shweta Patokar
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

A post-graduate in journalism, Shweta is a Mumbai-based content creator with about 3 years of e...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles