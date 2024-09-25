Alia Bhatt is one of the most beloved fashion icons in Bollywood. After setting the ramp on fire at Paris Fashion Week, the queen is back in Mumbai with her family. The classy diva gave us a glimpse of her fabulous sense of style yet again, with a comfortably stylish airport look that she rocked earlier this evening. Her effortlessly cool outfit featured a camisole and hoodie paired with matching tracks. Even Raha’s chic, comfortable look was on point.

So why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor’s simply stylish, airport-ready outfits for some fashion inspiration?

The RRR actress always brings her A-game, especially when it comes to her outfits, and her latest airport-ready, super-chic jacket-and-tracks look was no different. The actress looked effortlessly stylish as she walked to her car with her family. She opted for a comfortable yet trendy ensemble, featuring a short, sleeveless white camisole with a deep plunging neckline and broad straps. The silhouette of the camisole also accentuated the diva's enviable curves.

This was layered with a light gray, full-sleeved hoodie, which was left open to show off the camisole underneath. The hoodie featured convenient pockets on both sides and had an oversized, relaxed silhouette, adding an androgynous touch to her look. She completed the outfit with floor-length, high-waisted gray track pants. The wide-legged silhouette of the pants perfectly complemented the jacket, creating a cohesive and stylish airport look.

When it comes to her shoes, the Gangubai actress completed her comfortably stylish airport look with white sneakers, perfectly matching her camisole top. These sneakers not only added a cohesive touch to her outfit but also introduced a mindful, sporty twist to the ensemble—an unexpectedly fabulous choice. After all, such shoes are a great pick for keeping your feet supported during travel.

Alia kept her accessories minimal, opting for small, Gen-Z-approved gold hoops and black sunglasses. But that’s not all—she elevated her look with an off-white Gucci x Adidas mini duffel bag. Made in Italy, this signature luggage piece comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 2,33,900, but we think it’s the perfect sporty yet stylish choice for the airport.

For makeup, Alia embraced a bold, no-makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine. She added just a touch of blush for a hint of color on her cheeks and some pink lip gloss to keep her lips nourished and glossy. This classy look proved that true beauty doesn’t need much to stand out.

As for her hair, the diva tied it into a sleek high bun, ensuring her face remained visible and well-framed. Her dark tresses were combed back perfectly, creating an effortlessly manageable, sleek base. We absolutely adore this minimal yet polished hairstyle. But, let's be real—the highlight of this look was the mom-and-daughter duo’s incomparable smiles.

Speaking of Raha Kapoor, if anyone can steal the spotlight from Alia Bhatt, it's her adorable daughter. Raha’s airport look had us completely smitten—she's already proving to be a little fashion queen. Often following in her mother’s stylish footsteps, Raha’s latest airport outfit was an all-blue co-ord set, featuring a T-shirt and adorable shorts. The comfortable yet chic choice was undeniably cute, and we’re still swooning over her sweet smile.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor’s airport looks? Leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away!

