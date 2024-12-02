Ananya Panday gives the holiday season a vibrant upgrade with her all-red outfit worth Rs 82,034—definitely worth taking notes

It's now time to give your Christmas wardrobe that extra spice, just like Ananya Panday, who was spotted at a café in all red from top to bottom—a look that screams fun, flair, and fabulousness. If you've been dreaming of a holiday look so bold that it turns heads and fills your heart with festive cheer, then Ananya's striking sense of fashion might be the inspiration you need to set your Christmas style ablaze.

Her outfit, from the brand URA, featured a stunning red sleeveless top that made her look graceful and elegant, with modest and gentle draping as well as a cowl neckline. The top also featured an open back with tie-up details. The draping added an extra soft, flowing touch to the turtleneck-style top, making it both stylish and sophisticated. Cowl necklines always keep the look cool and trendy at the same time, and the gorgeous red hue is incredibly inspiring and lively—just perfect for the festive season!

Ananya paired the top with a pair of matching red pants. The pants, in a similar crimson tone, created a smooth and continuous silhouette, gracing Ananya with beauty and simplicity. The monochrome look is a bold choice, but with the right execution, it can work wonders—and Ananya pulled it off effortlessly. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 82,034.

the Call Me Bae actress knew how to accessorize a bold outfit, and her choice of red pointed-toe heels added a sharp edge. The heels, matching the ensemble, were eye-catching and sophisticated, perfectly complementing the fiery red outfit. Her jewelry was kept simple yet effective, with a pair of silver earrings and a silver ring that contrasted beautifully with the bold red.

Ananya's makeup was the perfect blend of soft and glamorous. With rosy cheeks, she added a fresh, youthful glow to her appearance. Her soft nude lips kept the focus on the rest of her face, while the fusion of eyeliner and kohl around her eyes created a sultry yet dramatic effect. To complete the soft-glam look, fluttery lashes opened up her eyes, adding just the right amount of drama. The subtle makeup balanced the fierceness of the red outfit perfectly.

Every great outfit is incomplete without the right hairstyle, and Ananya totally nailed it with her sleek, slicked-back knotted bun. This polished and sophisticated updo kept her locks in place, adding even more refinement to the overall ensemble. The clean, neat finish complemented the fiery outfit, allowing every accessory and makeup detail to shine without distraction.

Her all-red ensemble is the perfect style inspiration for anyone looking to steal the show this holiday season. Bold red is undeniably festive, making it ideal for a Christmas brunch, dinner party, or simply a casual outing with friends and family. The subtle, elegant accessories and soft-glam makeup make this look versatile and polished—a great choice for anyone who wants to stand out in an urbane yet approachable way.

