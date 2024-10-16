Ananya Panday serves OOTD goals in relaxed mini-shirt dress worth Rs 1,18,016 with high boots but her quirky book clutch is insanely expensive

This look is all about cool vibes. Ananya Panday is totally living up to the mantra, “I am Bae, I am here to slay”, and her outfits are proof of it. The Call Me Bae actress is often seen gracing our Instagram feed with her stylish outfits that we all wish to add to our wardrobes. And her black mini-dress from Jacquemus is a whole mood, which costs Rs 1,18,016.

Her outfit features off-shoulder detailing, and a structured silhouette, perfect for relaxed and classy vibes. Moreover, the dress features long puff sleeves, and a golden button in the front, adding a perfect formal touch. This outfit is just right and can be chosen without any thought to slay on a friend's get-together or enjoy a dinner date at a lavish place.

Apart from the outfit, her accessories are totally on point, especially the book clutch that reads, “Love is a drug” in bold letters. The clutch gives some serious relationship advice and a topic to discuss but do you know how much it costs? The clutch from Olympia Le-Tan costs a whopping Rs 1,30,052. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress kept her look minimal yet stylish with simple round hoop earrings.

Ananya’s choice of footwear is just top-notch. The actress opted for ankle-length black boots for a cool edge, giving off major fashionista goals. This footwear is just right to add the bossy, cool energy to your glamorous look, and also comfortably slaying the night.

When we look at her makeup, the actress decided to let her natural beauty shine with subtle and soft makeup. She opted for nude lipstick, defined brows, kajal, and glossy cheeks, adding the perfect glow to her look.

For a laid-back vibe, Bae chose to go for a sleek bun hairstyle. To keep hair away from her face and slay the bossy vibes, Ananya tied her hair back, creating a polished bun. This sophisticated touch is just right to keep the focus on the outfit and is now one of the best fashion trends to follow.

With her mini-length black dress and glowing face, Ananya is perfectly serving the main character's vibes, and we can’t stop obsessing over her look. This outfit is the perfect inspiration for all the Gen-Zs who are seeking something fashionable but minimal. For a glamorous touch, you can also pair this outfit with heels and half-tied hair.

Isn’t this outfit totally on point? Let us know in the comments below.

