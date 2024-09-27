9 color combinations for clothes inspired by top celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday to mix and match like a pro

Color combinations can make or break an outfit, transforming a simple look into a striking ensemble. Whether you are looking to make a bold statement or keep it subtle yet chic, the right mix of colors can enhance your fashion game.

So why blend in with boring colors when you can create some serious fashion fireworks with quirky color combos. So here are 9 best color combinations inspired by Bollywood celebs that are guaranteed to bring out your inner fashion risk taker.

9 color combinations for outfits inspired by celebs

Classic Black & white

Black and white is the ultimate color combo that never fails to impress. For a sleek, monochrome look, pair a white blouse with black trousers like Karisma Kapoor or go bold with a black top or white pants. You can also opt for polka dots or stripes for some fun and playful vibe. You can add some contrast with accessories like heels or a bag or you can also pick a black or white blazer for some power move. Black and white color combination can create a bold, minimalist outfit perfect for any occasion.

Red & Pink

Red and pink together can create a bold and eye-catching color combination for clothes that's both playful and romantic. To style it, pair a bright red top with soft pink trousers, like Samantha, or you can reverse it. You can also opt for a red dress with pink accessories, such as a bag or heels.

Coupling shades—for instance, pairing a deep-red blazer with pastel-pink shoes—strikes a balance in the outfit and brings in a bit of energy. Try fun styles by color-blocking, such as a red skirt with a pink blouse, or make a bold fashion statement by layering a pink coat over a red dress.

Red & white

Red and white is a classic and vibrant color combination that balances boldness with elegance. Like Sonam Kapoor, you can style it with a crisp white blouse with red trousers or skirt for a fresh, lively look. For a more casual vibe, a red top with white jeans is chic. You can pick accessories in red or white like belt, bag or shoes for some more pop of color. The key is to balance the intensity of red with the clean simplicity of white for a stylish ensemble.

Green & brown

Green and brown are good colors and the combination gives the feeling of natural and rather elegant. Take a leaf from Ananya Panday’s book. For this combination you must wear olive green trousers with a light brown sweater because as we know it is Autumn and what is more associated with Autumn than the color of the fallen leaves?

A dark green dress with brown leather accessories like a belt, boots can add a cool touch. For a more casual vibe you can layer a denim jacket or plaid pants and this combination will be perfect for outdoor events.

Mustard & black

Mustard and black create the best color combination for dress that balances warmth with boldness. To style this duo, consider pairing a mustard yellow blouse with a black skinny jean or trousers like Rashmika for a chic, casual look. A mustard dress with black belt and accessories can complete the look and is perfect for night out.

To achieve a more casual look, opt for a black relaxed sweater and mustard relaxed fit pants. There is also room for addition of prints – for instance, black vertical stripe top with a mustard skirt will do wonders. This is a good combo to use during autumn as well as late spring and hence a practical outfit for any wardrobe!

Pink & yellow

A palette of pink and yellow always brings a lively and energetic atmosphere. To pull off this combination, wear a soft pink top with a bright yellow bottom—whether it's denim or pants—for a more adventurous look. You can also try this with a saree, similar to how Tamannaah styled this combination. A yellow sundress with pink accessories, such as a belt and a bag, would be perfect for summer.

On a relaxed day, opt for a pink t-shirt with yellow shorts or a skirt. Mixing and matching works well too; try pairing pastel pink with deep mustard yellow. This vibrant combination is ideal for brunch outings, outdoor activities, or any occasion where you want to stand out!

Black and gold

Black and gold is a suitable color combination because it gives any room an elegant and glamorous look. When dressing for the evening or night, opt for the classic LBD (Little Black Dress) with gold accessories, such as a chunky necklace or a metallic purse. For a night out, try pairing a black blouse with gold pants or a gold skirt, similar to how Deepika Padukone has styled it.

A black suit with gold details—such as a belt and shoes—can also make a lasting impression. You can even layer textures, for example, wearing a black leather jacket over a gold satin top to add extra dimension. This is a fantastic combination, perfect for black-tie occasions, dinner parties, or any event where you want to dress up and stand out!

Grey & white

Fresh and contemporary, gray and white is a color combination that is both classic and versatile. For styling this combination, one may consider wearing a light gray sweater with white jeans or a skirt, like Khushi Kapoor, for an effortlessly chic look. A gray jacket worn over a white blouse adds a touch of sophistication, making it suitable for the office.

For a more basic look, try a gray dress and finish it off with a bit of white, such as a belt or shoes. You can also experiment with textures; for example, a gray wool coat worn over a white cotton dress adds an interesting dimension to the outfit. This combination is ideal for any occasion, whether for casual wear or more dressed-up looks, and it offers a sense of elegance that never goes out of fashion.

Red & Green

The pairing of red and green brings positive energy and often relates to festivity. For this combination, one can wear a red top with green pants for a bold and striking appeal. Embellishing a green dress with a red belt or other accessories can also be trendy for special events.

For a more casual look, you can opt for a red plaid shirt paired with dark green jeans. Blending these colors can be effective too, though it's recommended to pair deep green with bright red for contrast or use pastels for a more subtle look. This combination is perfect for holiday parties or any occasion where you want to make a statement.

These 9 color combinations for outfits will come to your rescue when you want to easily elevate your fashion style and express different moods. If you're aiming to look bold or striking, choosing the right colors can help you make the perfect statement.

