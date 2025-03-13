Deepika Padukone VS Athiya Shetty: Who pulled off HOT-MOMMIE vibes in sheer black dress for maternity photoshoot?

Over the years, with dynamic changes in the fashion industry, not only have glamorous and casual looks evolved, but maternity styles have also received a chic upgrade. Now, moms-to-be can effortlessly slay their looks while flaunting their adorable baby bumps. Athiya Shetty and Deepika Padukone, for their maternity photoshoots, chose to look bewitching in black bodycon dresses that hugged their figures closely. We can’t wait to spot the similarities! So, let’s dive into it.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who has already welcomed a little blessing into her life, once wore a sheer black dress for her maternity shoot. Bringing a bold statement to the forefront, the Fighter actress slipped into a bodycon dress that was the definition of high fashion and glam. The figure-hugging silhouette was delicately wrapped around her body, with a high neckline and full sleeves adding a touch of elegance. The sheer black fabric cascaded down to her ankles.

Paired with pointed black heels, Deepika proved that maternity fashion doesn’t need to be dull. With her hair left open to flow naturally, the actress completed her bold and sophisticated photoshoot look.

Athiya Shetty

Epitomizing boldness and confidence, Athiya Shetty, for her maternity shoot with her husband KL Rahul, chose to dress in black. She looked absolutely breathtaking in the Hailey Gown from the brand Deme by Gabriella, which is worth Rs 36,217. The off-shoulder design added a sultry touch, while the stretchy fabric made it comfortable to wear during pregnancy. The gown beautifully showcased her baby bump, allowing her to celebrate this special phase of life in style.

Advertisement

The bodycon fitting extended to her waist before cascading down into a sheer fabric that covered her legs—a bold addition that proved maternity styles are now beyond just elegance; they can be daring and mesmerizing too.

She kept her look minimal, opting for no accessories, with her long tresses left open and parted in the middle to flow naturally. Holding hands with her husband, Athiya Shetty looked radiant and ready to welcome their little munchkin into their lives.

Both Deepika Padukone and Athiya Shetty nailed their maternity photoshoots in black bodycon dresses that not only accentuated their figures but also highlighted their adorable baby bumps. The black bodycon dress, with its stretchy fabric, is one of the best options to embrace during pregnancy—perfect for feeling as beautiful and confident as ever.