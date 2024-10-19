Khushi Kapoor looks bewitching in black bodycon dress paired with YSL bag and proves killer style is part of her DNA

On October 18’s night, Khushi Kapoor stepped out to make waves at a star-studded event dressed in a stunning black dress that hugged her figure in all the right places. Without any doubt, she looked nothing short of a showstopper! The young starlet proved that good looks and impeccable fashion sense are indeed hereditary. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Khushi Kapoor stole the show and left many with jaws dropped as she attended an exclusive event donning a Deme Love floor-length gown. The plunging neckline gave the ensemble a powerful edge, while the long sleeves gave the gown a classy touch.

Khushi was cinched at the waist, making her figure beautiful, with the fitted skirt flowing graciously from below. Her silhouette was both flattering and mesmerizing, allowing her to move with the kind of grace that only a Kapoor could!

However, it was the selection of the accessories that gave the perfect finish to the whole look. Khushi wore a bold gold statement choker and a few simple gold rings, providing an extra bit of glam to the outfit.

Those black pointy stilettos not only helped in giving her legs a longer appearance but also lent a contemporary feel to the overall look. The small chic YSL bag she carried added a luxe touch to her party outfit.

Advertisement

Khushi's makeup looked nothing less than absolute perfection, and that warm brown palette used on her was enough for us to stop and stare. The glossy brown lips, blushed cheeks blended with highlighter and mascara-laden lashes made her eyes pop.

The brown eyeshadow did create the effect of a smoky one, and with on-fleek eyeliner and a sweep of kohl, the eyes looked beautifully framed. Completing the picture, her locks were sleekly set into soft curls along with a side part—the romantic touch.

Khushi Kapoor is making her way through the fashion scene with one outfit at a time. Because of her great sense of style and her knack for holding attention, she seems to be a rising trendsetter herself.

In an era where fashion often plays it safe, Khushi Kapoor demonstrated how to take center stage. Khushi taught us all that she is a true Kapoor when it comes to fashion and class, and panache walks with her at every given point. What more can we say about this fresh new talent? Bring it on!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor serves comfortably stylish ethnic looks in embroidered blue and pink suits that are ideal for festive occasions