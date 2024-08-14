Disha Patani’s brown sheer corset gown worth Rs 45,314 can notch up your party dressing game

Disha Patani’s fashion has always been a perfect mix of class and style with a hint of glamor, and the latest outfit is a reflection of the same. The actress dropped stunning pictures recently, which featured her in a beautiful brown corset dress from Montsand and once again became the talk of the town. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Disha’s dress had a sweetheart neckline that gave the dress a hint of romance. The corset part is not just any typical one; it was made of sheer net fabric, topped up with tiny sequins that added subtle bling to the dress. These small, sophisticated designs showed the craftsmanship of the brand.

Another feature that made the dress even more enchanting was the off-shoulder design. It beautifully coordinated the sweetheart neckline of the dress and also drew attention to Disha’s shoulders. The net fabric from the corset extended into a sheer skirt, adorned with subtle floral details and pleats on the waist. The delicate details on the skirt made the dress a standout piece. Her dress is worth Rs. 45,314.

Corset dresses have become a signature part of Disha’s style. Whether it’s a form-fitting corset dress or a more elaborate design with intricate details, she knows how to make them look both elegant and edgy.

Advertisement

The romantic design of the actress’ brown corset dress made it perfect for a special date night. The elegant and subtle details also made it perfect for formal evening events or upscale cocktail parties.

Speaking of Disha’s accessories and make-up, she aced in both departments. For accessories, she opted for silver hoop earrings and sleek silver bracelets. She eschewed ornate jewelry in order to draw attention to her stunning dress.

For make-up, she chose pink glossy lips and golden eyeshadow that matched the color of her outfit. She used mascara to plump up her lashes and slick eyeliner to accentuate the drama in her eyes. She chose a rose blush that gave her cheeks a natural glow and combined it with highlighter to instantly elevate her make-up game. Disha finished her stunning appearance with crimped waves in her hair.

All in all, Disha Patani has a deep admiration for corset dresses, which can be seen in her clothing choices. The latest brown corset dress she wore was yet another example of her ability to combine elegance and glamor with ease.

Advertisement

Every time she steps out and about, she proves again that she is indeed a style icon who understands the importance of making a statement with fashion.

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant nails casual dressing in Rs 1,56,069 floral co-ord set, complemented by a no-makeup look