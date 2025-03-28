Disha Patani rocks her 'travel in style' approach with no makeup look and all-white outfit

When it’s about keeping appearance fashionable and relaxing, the first name that comes to our mind is Disha Patani. Be it red-carpet moments or airport looks, the actress seems to top every fashion chart, leaving us spellbound. Lately, we are looking over her airport fashion where she stunned with her monochromatic all-white ensemble. So, let’s go through the details of her outfit!

Adding to her airport styleguide, Disha Patani just dropped another addition. She was dressed in a white outfit with a scooped neckline and full sleeves. It was a casual one with a fitted bodice that hugged her upper body closely, accentuating her figure. If you’re a college-going girl or looking for a casual top idea to elevate your wardrobe, then Disha’s white top deserves a chance. You can effortlessly style it with your choice of bottoms, be it cargos or denims.

For her outfit, Disha decided to pair her white top with white jeans. It had a high-on-the-waist fit and loose silhouette that gave her an equally stylish and relaxing airport look. Her outfit was indeed travel-friendly.

Adding more style to it, she didn’t put much effort and just went ahead with minimal accessories, a delicate neckpiece and for a luxurious feel, she carried a black sling back on her shoulder.

Known for flaunting her natural beauty, the Malang actress doesn’t believe in overdoing her makeup and hence, decided to keep it appropriate as per the occasion. For the airport, she decided to keep it simple by just covering her lips in a pink shade, completely enhancing her look. Also, she kept her long tresses open and parted at the side. With comfortable white shoes, Disha was ready to roll.

Disha Patani’s fashion always manages to serve as the inspiration and inspires us to elevate our wardrobe.

What are your thoughts on this look? Let us know in the comments below!