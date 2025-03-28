Kajol shimmers with every move in sequin pantsuit at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025

At the star-studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Kajol decided to shine bright with her equally party and formal attire. For the event, the actress ditched the usual gown and opted for something iconic yet modern: a sequin blazer and pants. She looked absolutely mesmerizing, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her. So, let’s get into the details of her ensemble!

In the trend of sequin sarees and gowns, Kajol decided to make a statement with her pantsuit. Her sequin blazer had a lapel collar design with loose, full sleeves. It formed a wrap design, making it just perfect for glamorous events. The actress's choice of outfit is not only perfect for parties but can also be embraced for wedding celebrations like cocktail nights and sangeet.

Keeping her look monochromatic, the actress decided to style her sequin blazer with the matching pants (high on the waist) and just perfect to add length, whereas, the wide-legged silhouette allowed her to move with ease and grace.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame’s outfit itself was doing all the talking, making sure she didn't have extra accessories to make an impression. And so, in terms of accessories, she just opted for a ring. Exuding boss-energy vibes, she further tied her hair back into a sleek ponytail, styled in loose waves.

Advertisement

Her makeup was glam goals with all the kohl-rimmed eyes, sharp and defined brows, blushed cheeks, and brown shade lipstick giving the finishing touch, and it’s just what she needed to make us swoon over her. Adding a right edge to her appearance, the actress completed her look with silver heels.

Ajay Devgn’s wife is aging like a fine wine, and her constant style statement is making a wave in fashion in the industry. Looking at her looks, we can surely say her wardrobe is what we all girls need right now, isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on her last night's outfit? Let us know in the comments below!