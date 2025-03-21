Disha Patani’s latest airport look SCREAMS women can do men's fashion BETTER as she wears Rs 9,200 jersey

Disha Patani, the fine diva lauded for her bold fashion sense, oscillating majorly between hot-bod sultry outfits and high-fashion couture flairs. This means Disha keeps ‘basic’ out of her fashion equation and the same goes for her casual OOTDs as well. Her recent airport look was equal parts effortless and voguish, and we are here to dissect her fit.

Patani was spotted at the airport, channeling skater-girl energy. From top to bottom, she didn’t pivot from embracing the cool-girl aesthetic. The fashion maven sported a relaxed-fit hockey jersey, from the LA-based streetwear brand RIPNDIP, worth Rs 9,200. The street-chic jersey was a sporty blend of red, black, and white with a Jesus print on the front. The colorful patch prints added a sports-luxe vibe.

Disha paired her hip-hop glam ensemble with washed-out grey parachute pants in a baggy fit. The oversized pants from Jaded London featured the unique oil-washed effect and boasted six pockets, complementing Disha’s sleek streetwear vibe perfectly.

The Baaghi 2 actress accessorized her street-chic ensemble with rectangular-shaped burgundy sunglasses, adding a polished and lavish touch to the otherwise laid-back fit. She carried the Christian Dior Maris Pearl Grey, channeling material-girl-in-tomboy-fit energy. Disha also adorned a dainty silver chain for this look. The actress completed her cool-girl airport look with a pair of crisp white sports shoes.

Advertisement

Boasting an effortless updo, with her front tresses tossed in a side partition, the Radhe actress aced the streetwear aesthetic impeccably.

Patani’s streetwear combo with a relaxed jersey and oversized parachute pants made her airport style effortless, lively, and stylish. She tossed on a few luxury pieces– including burgundy sunglasses, a Dior bag, and sports shoes, channeling sporty-luxe vibes. Disha Patani’s outfit can be a go-to streetwear staple for girls who love to blend athleisure, hip-hop, and urban chic elements into their fits.