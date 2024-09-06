Disha Patani wears a cut-out floral mini romper and looks like she’s stepped right out of a blooming garden

Disha Patani is recognized for her great fashion sense, and she proved why she is Bollywood’s best-dressed actress yet again. She is well-known for adorning herself with mini dresses, but she recently posted an image of herself looking gorgeous in a floral romper, which would be perfect for any beach trip or vacation. Let’s take a close look at Disha Patani’s outfit.

She chose a stylish romper from Isabelle's closet that perfectly showcased her love for chic and playful dresses. The romper boasted so many trendy details, making it a standout piece. Thus, it came with puffed sleeves, which not only added volume but also elegance to the general look.

The plunging neckline with drawstrings gave the outfit a flirty vibe, while the waist cut-outs added a dash of boldness. The hemline was slightly ruffled, giving the romper a fun and feminine finish. The color palette of the outfit was perfect for the season—a pink base covered in small red floral prints, creating a fresh and summery look.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress kept the accessories minimal, featuring a dainty chain and finger to let the romper take the proper spotlight. She paired them with signature glowing make-up featuring pink glossy lips, a dewy base, nude eyeshadow, a subtle swipe of kohl, and hair left open.

Advertisement

Due to its lightweight material, flamboyant floral design and cut-out waist, this romper should best be worn at the beach or outdoor parties. However, this pick can also be worn during the day for garden parties, open-air luncheons or other casual events.

When it comes to turning heads and setting fashion trends, Disha Patani is always a step ahead. Known for her love of bold outfits, chic attire, and a never-ending collection of mini dresses, Disha’s style is like a breath of fresh air with a side of fierce confidence. Whether she is hitting the gym or gracing the red carpet, this Bollywood beauty knows how to keep things hot!

Her style is about confidence, and her love for mini dresses always adds a fun, flirty vibe to her outfits. The floral romper is another reminder of why she’s a true fashion icon in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan looks like queen of the desert in a beige strapless smocked flowing maxi dress