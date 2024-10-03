Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon VS Shilpa Shetty, who wore a pearl-embellished bridal style blouse with an ivory saree better?

In the glam circuit of Bollywood, very few things are as effective in stirring up a fashion frenzy as a fashion face-off between two style icons. Here today, we take a sparkling plunge into a style face-off between the ever so stunning Shilpa Shetty and the delightful Kriti Sanon, both wearing stunningly beautiful pearl sarees. Don't miss this gorgeous fashion face-off that is worth our attention!

Shilpa Shetty in pearl saree

Shilpa Shetty opted for a pearl-adorned saree from the shelves of Abhishek Sharma. In a stunning white and ombre saree, the actress looked divine as her figure was beautifully highlighted by the finely pleated folds that draped over her sculpted body. However, it was the cap-sleeved blouse with pearl embellishments that truly stole the show. This cropped blouse featured a high neckline adorned with layers of pearl strings cascading down. The elegance of the look was further enhanced by cap sleeves which were embellished by stacked pearls.

The actress opted for two eye-catching accessories that featured pearls and beads: a lovely hath phool embellished with these decorative elements and a maang tikka made from a strand of large white pearls that beautifully matched her hand. These adornments enhanced her chiffon saree, giving her an ethereal appearance. The total cost of her outfit is Rs 1,39,000.

Shilpa opted for her brown hair in loose center-parted curls that gave an easy, casual, and natural style. Her skin beamed with a beautiful soft bronze sheen, and the makeup was quite impressive. She had well-groomed brows, wore a soft brown smokey eye with brown kajal on the waterline and lids, and also mascara on the eyelashes, which added to the drama. The combination of her rosy lips with a sculpted jaw and cheekbones added the finishing touch to the look beautifully.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon in pearl adorned saree

In contrast, Kriti Sanon opted for a pearl-adorned saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. The traditional saree came with a modern blouse embellished with a profusion of white pearls in different sizes. The sleeveless blouse had pearl strings layered over finely embroidered fabric to create harmonious spins. The blouse had a high neckline and sleeves, which were also adorned with pearls. The saree was kept simple with delicate pearl embroidery on the borders and evenly spaced pearls on a plush ivory silk to counterbalance the extravagant blouse.

The actress chose not to wear the customary pallu slung over her shoulder so that the gorgeous blouse could steal the show.

The actress sported striking eyebrows, a soft pink lip, and glowing cheeks enhanced with blush to balance the intricately embroidered saree. Her brown smokey eyes added to the overall appeal. To showcase her stunning outfit, she styled her hair in a sleek bob with the ends gently fanned out.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, it is really about how you style your outfits. If you prefer the traditional approach as exemplified by Shilpa, or the more modern approach like Kriti, there is one thing for sure, pearls will always be a great accessory. So which pearl-adorned diva are you supporting? Do let us know in the comments and let the style wars begin!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt VS Janhvi Kapoor Fashion Face-off: Who wore the stunning pink ethnic suit better?