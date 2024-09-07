Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share pictures of herself celebrating the arrival of Bappa at her home on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, wearing a simple yet stylish pista green sharara set with a delicate floral print all over it. This classy suit literally had us swooning. Her stunning ethnic ensembles serve some of the most unique designs, merged with her innate sense of style.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a proper look at her statement-worthy pista green suit for a sizzling bowl of Ananya Panday-approved ethnic fashion inspiration?

Ananya Panday always knows just what to wear for every occasion, and her latest classy ethnic look proves the same. The unique pista green hue of the set also looked just great against her complexion. Her charming ensemble, known as the ‘Advika Strappy Sharara Set’ was crafted to perfection by none other than the fashion experts at Gopi Vaid Designs. The Dream Girl 2 actress’ elegant piece also came with an unexpectedly hefty price tag of Rs. 34,500.

The stylish look featured a sleeveless short kurta with sleek straps and a deep as well as an alluring neckline, which was thoroughly laden with floral embroidery work. It had a free-flowing silhouette, which was cinched at her waist, accentuating her curves while helping the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress flaunt her well-toned frame. It also had layered gold embroidery work at the hemline, elevating the whole ensemble.

This was paired with matching high-waisted and floor-length sharara pants with a beautifully and elegantly pleated style that added some charm to the diva’s look. Even the flowing design of the pants with the delicate floral work was just a total work of art. She also completed the look with a matching sheer dupatta with pretty gold embroidery at its edges, which looked just awesome. She also completed the look with matching sandals to style harmoniously.

Ananya loves to keep things minimalistic when it comes to her accessory choices. She added some much-needed bling factor to her incredible pista green and gold-hued ethnic outfit with just a ring. Keeping the accessories restricted was a great decision, as it let the diva’s outfit get the focus and spotlight that it so clearly deserved. This gasp-worthy look was just the prettiest.

She also chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a loose bun that made sure that her simply gorgeous face was visible. This effortlessly stylish and easily manageable hairstyle, with a middle parting, allowed the actress to look all things amazing while adding some charm to her ethnic and elegant look.

Lastly, let’s talk about the diva’s subtle makeup look. She opted to go soft base with subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and subtly blushed cheeks with some highlighter to match her ethnic aesthetic. However, her nourishing pink lip oil stole our hearts. We are thoroughly obsessed with the actress’ overall look.

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s pista green and gold ethnic look? Are you feeling inspired? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

