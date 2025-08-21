Throwback: Kiara Advani wanted THIS to be her daughter’s name, and it was inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s character

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been blessed with a baby girl. While the couple welcomed parenthood two years after their marriage, an old interview with the actress has been circulating on the internet, in which she expressed her wish to name her daughter Kiara.

The movie star, whose real name is Alia Advani, changed it in 2014 to avoid the clashes with her fellow actress, Alia Bhatt.

The War 2 actress was quite inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s character in Anjaana Anjaani, who was named Kiara. While she wanted her daughter to have the name, she kept it for herself.

Kiara Advani on naming her daughter

Since the birth of their daughter on July 15, both parents have yet to reveal the name or the face of the baby. However, as per an older interview, the actress went on to share, “The name, Kiara, was inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s movie Anjaana Anjaani, where she introduces herself as, ‘Hi, I’m Kiara.’ I thought, ‘What a beautiful name. If I have a daughter, I’ll call her Kiara.’ But before that, I needed a name for myself. So, I took it on."

Further in talks with the media portal, when asked why she wanted to change her name, Advani revealed, “My name has been Kiara since my debut in 2014. I didn’t want to confuse the audience with Alia Bhatt, an established superstar. It just felt like the right thing to do—to have your own identity. Why have two Alias?”

Meanwhile, the actress has often talked about her baby, even before becoming a mother. During the promotions of Good Newwz, the movie star was asked if she wanted her child to have any of Kareena Kapoor’s qualities. She responded, “Her confidence, her expressions, her aura. All her qualities. She’s a 10 on 10."

As for Kiara’s love story, she met Sidharth during an afterparty of one of her projects. While the duo quickly connected, they kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The couple got married in 2023 and welcomed their daughter in July 2025.

