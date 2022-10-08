Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: 5 things she said about Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan on Koffee With Karan 7
Gauri Khan spilled some beans about her kids on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7. On her birthday today, let’s check these out.
Gauri Khan just turned a year older today on the 8th of October. Although she has never dabbled into acting on the silver screen, Gauri has successfully made a space for herself in the big and glamourous world of B'Town. Apart from being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife aka the First Lady of Bollywood, she has also made a reputed identity for herself as an entrepreneur, celebrated interior designer, and producer. Gauri is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with fans and followers on Instagram.
Talking about her personal life, Gauri, who was recently seen in an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, spilled quite a few beans about her kids, especially Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. On her 52nd birthday today, let’s take a look at 5 things she said about her kids on Koffee With Karan 7 which highlighted their sweet bond, shall we?
Gauri Khan on Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan
1. Aryan Khan – Gauri’s ‘Fashion Police’
During the rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar asked Gauri who out of her three children is her Fashion Police. Without an iota of hesitance, Gauri revealed that it is Aryan. She said, “I am not allowed to wear full-sleeve shirts. He hates shirts. I can wear T-shirts. Like, I am not allowed to wear many things. Like, he doesn't like jackets on me.”
2. Dating advice for Suhana Khan
Gauri also shared some precious dating advice she has for her daughter Suhana. When KJo quizzed her about the same during the rapid-fire round, Gauri was quick to reply, “Never date two boys at the same time.”
3. Dating advice for Aryan Khan
Gauri also had some interesting dating advice for Aryan. When host Karan Johar asked her, “One advice you give Aryan Khan about dating?” she replied, “Date as many girls as you want till you decide to get married and then full stop.”
4. Habits from Shah Rukh Khan
Gauri also revealed that she is glad that her kids did not pick up a couple of habits from Shah Rukh Khan. Can you guess what these habits might be? Well, Gauri said that, unlike SRK, her kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam are punctual, and are always on time. Moreover, she added that they also do not take ‘1000 hours’ in the washroom, like the Pathaan actor.
5. On Suhana’s strong personality
When KJo asked her who among her three kids has the ‘strongest personality’, Gauri shared that it has to be Suhana Khan. She further added that she is ‘too matured for her age’.
Team Pinkvilla wishes Gauri Khan a very happy and warm birthday!
