Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: 5 things she said about Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan on Koffee With Karan 7

Gauri Khan just turned a year older today on the 8th of October. Although she has never dabbled into acting on the silver screen, Gauri has successfully made a space for herself in the big and glamourous world of B'Town. Apart from being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife aka the First Lady of Bollywood, she has also made a reputed identity for herself as an entrepreneur, celebrated interior designer, and producer. Gauri is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with fans and followers on Instagram. Talking about her personal life, Gauri, who was recently seen in an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, spilled quite a few beans about her kids, especially Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. On her 52nd birthday today, let’s take a look at 5 things she said about her kids on Koffee With Karan 7 which highlighted their sweet bond, shall we?

Gauri Khan on Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan 1. Aryan Khan – Gauri’s ‘Fashion Police’ During the rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar asked Gauri who out of her three children is her Fashion Police. Without an iota of hesitance, Gauri revealed that it is Aryan. She said, “I am not allowed to wear full-sleeve shirts. He hates shirts. I can wear T-shirts. Like, I am not allowed to wear many things. Like, he doesn't like jackets on me.” 2. Dating advice for Suhana Khan Gauri also shared some precious dating advice she has for her daughter Suhana. When KJo quizzed her about the same during the rapid-fire round, Gauri was quick to reply, “Never date two boys at the same time.”