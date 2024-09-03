IC 814: The Kandhar Hijack Row actor Vijay Varma's latest look screams expect the unexpected as he flaunts love for wide legged pants

Vijay Varma made a stylish appearance at the event of his web-series IC 814: the Kandahar Hijack Row, now streaming on Netflix. Known for his impeccable fashion sense, Vijay did not disappoint with his latest outfit. He opted for a chic off- white three-piece co-ord set consisting of a tailored blazer, crisp button-down shirt and pants. Let’s take a closer look at his outfit.

Vijay opted for an off-white button-down shirt with mandarin collar, crafted from knitted fabric. The textured material used in making the shirt was amazing since it provided a unique dimension and made his shirt one of a kind. Over the shirt, he paired it with a white blazer with full sleeves, notch collar, and a textured design to slightly elevate the poise of his outfit and also give a cohesive look.

To complement this, the Gully Boy actor wore off-white linen pants which completed the rest of the outfit and made it extremely appropriate. The pants he wore were made of lightweight and very suitable material compared to the blazer and the shirt.

To complement the outfit, the actor wore brown oxford shoes and a sleek chain that gave off an air of simple luxury. He finished his look with a clean shaven face and neatly cut hair, enhancing his polished appearance.

Vijay Varma’s suit is a fantastic illustration of why minimalist styles work so well for men. The off-white color he’s chosen is incredibly versatile, making it easy to pair with any accessories, belts, or shoes. This outfit is suitable for any event, and its impeccable finish makes it a must-have for any man who appreciates sharp lines and a sleek silhouette.

The pants and blazer ensure that this outfit is formal enough for weddings, meetings or galas and any other formal occasions. Engagement parties or cocktail parties are also great occasions to wear such outfits. This outfit makes a great choice for media appearances or press tours where a smart and trendy look is desirable.

Apart from his enthralling roles, Vijay Varma is also becoming well-known for his bold approach towards fashion. His experimental styling is challenging conventions and creating novel benchmarks in male dressing. Vijay Varma has gone ahead turning into a fashion icon with his exquisite clothing that mixes timeless elegance with modernity.

