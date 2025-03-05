From Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: 3 jewelry trends to add to your collection

Bollywood divas never fall behind when it comes to embracing the latest fashion trends. Whether it’s a revival of old styles or something entirely new, our Tinsel Town stars are always ahead of the curve. Here are three jewelry trends embraced by the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and more.

3 jewelry trends making a comeback in 2025

Statement Chokers

When it comes to ethnic fashion, statement chokers have always been a go-to choice, especially for low-neck outfits. Styling it with a round neckline, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a bold choker piece. Complementing her mint-toned outfit, she opted for a studded Kundan choker with blue-hued danglers.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, paired a statement choker with her elegant yellow saree. Choosing the perfect piece to complement the floral detailing of her Jigra look, she went for a pearl-based choker. The necklace, featuring emerald green-toned floral accents and studs, beautifully complemented her deep V-neck blouse.

Danglers

Another ethnic jewelry trend making a comeback is danglers. Bollywood stars often opt for bold, heavy danglers to elevate their looks. Never one to disappoint with her fashion, Deepika Padukone flaunted a pair of white Kundan and gold-toned danglers. She paired them with a beige and black lehenga, further enhancing her look with a matching choker.

Janhvi Kapoor also stunned in a stylish ethnic ensemble, complementing the gold tones of her outfit with Kundan-studded multicolored earrings. Covering her ears, the statement danglers were perfectly matched with a hair accessory. Perfect for a wedding, this look definitely deserves a spot on your fashion wishlist.

Longline Emerald Necklaces

While chokers remain a popular choice, Bollywood stars are also reviving the longline neckpiece trend. For one of her looks, Sonam Kapoor styled an emerald-studded necklace with a lehenga. Complementing the off-white tone of her outfit, she opted for a multi-layered neckpiece adorned with emerald stones.

Kiara Advani also embraced this trend for her wedding look. Looking absolutely breathtaking, the Good Newwz star chose a pink base for her ensemble. To complement it perfectly, she selected crystal and emerald-studded jewelry. Her heavy, multi-layered neckpiece featured crystal embellishments with emerald stones as the focal point.

Would you style these statement jewelry pieces with your ethnic outfits? Let us know in the comments below!