Isha Ambani adds Gujarati touch to her orange ruffled saree with exquisite bandhani patterns at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities

The Ambani household is abuzz with joy and excitement as preparations for their youngest son Anant Ambani’s marriage to Radhika Merchant are in full swing. Anant is set to tie the knot with Radhika on July 12,.

The pre-wedding celebrations have officially kicked off with the grand Mameru ceremony, held at their opulent residence Antilia in Mumbai. Isha Ambani’s perfect sense of style never fails to enthrall fashion fans and this time also she did not disappoint.

The daughter of the Ambani family is known for making striking fashion statements at every event she attends, and the Mameru ceremony was no exception, her outfit was meticulously curated and was perfect for a pre-wedding event. Let’s get into the details of her outfit.

Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding outfit

Anant’s sister Isha Ambani took the center stage with her saree coming from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta. Her orange drape highlighted the vibrant spirit of the occasion. The traditional bandhani pattern adorned the saree, featuring silver crystal embellishments. The bandhani print showcases Isha’s Gujarati heritage.

Adding to the saree’s regal appeal was golden hand embroidery along the borders which provided an extra touch of opulence. Mrs. Piramal wore her saree in the traditional way, with the pallu draped gracefully on her shoulders.

She added a matching waist belt to highlight her waist and the ruffles at the bottom of the saree. The mix of classic and contemporary elements truly made her saree a special piece.

To complete her look, the businesswoman paired her saree with a matching blouse that had a sweetheart neckline and thin straps. The sleeves of the blouse were adorned with frills which added a playful element to it.

The blouse featured gold embroidery with mirror details, making it cohesive with the saree. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania put together Isha’s stunning look.

Isha’s accessories and glam

The 32-year-old’s outfit was accessorized with ethnic jewelry, including a maang tikka, a luxurious choker necklace studded with diamonds and green emeralds, oversized statement jhumkas matching with the necklace, bangles on her wrist, and a giant ring on her finger.

Her make-up was equally glamorous, featuring smokey eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, a micro red bindi, highlighter on cheeks and a shade of brown glossy lipstick. Her hair was styled in soft curls left loose with the middle part and it completed her head-turning look.

For a true traditional ceremony like the Mameru, Isha Ambani chose a beautiful dress that fully embodied tradition but at the same time looked modern. The blend of the colors she wore captured the festive mood of the ceremony. It is safe to say that the fashion looks from this grand wedding are going to be recreated by people in the upcoming wedding season!

