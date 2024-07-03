Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday fashion face-off: who styled black cut-out gown better?

Cut-out fashion has made its way through Bollywood celebrities and fashion enthusiasts for their unique and daring designs. Over the years, Bollywood divas have incorporated cut-outs in various forms. It’s not just popular on fashion shows and red carpets but has also raised fashion face-offs between celebrities.

Recently, Bollywood witnessed a fashion showdown between Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday where both came up with their style statements in black cut-out gowns. Let’s delve into their looks.

Kiara Advani’s black cut-out gown

Kiara Advani turned heads in a stunning black cut-out gown coming from the shelves of the brand The Attico, celebrated for its avant-garde designs. Her black dress featured daring cut-outs on the torso, sides, and back, complemented by a twist-halter neck and thigh-high slit. It highlighted Kiara’s magnificent physique and gave the ensemble a hint of attraction.

In terms of accessories, she opted for a minimalistic approach, pairing the gown with golden strap heels to maintain focus on the bold design of the dress. She styled her hair in a neat bun which accentuated the gown’s intricate details. Her subtle yet glamorous make-up, including glossy lips and softly contoured cheeks, completed the glam look.

Ananya Panday’s black cut-out gown

During the promotion of her film Liger, Ananya Panday made a bold statement in a black cut-out dress. Her outfit came with a bold midriff cut-out and thigh-high slit with elegant gathering, putting her toned physique on display.

She paired her outfit with black heels and silver dainty earrings. Her accessories did not overpower her look as they were subtle but added much-needed bling. Minimal accessories emphasized Ananya’s look and the bold silhouette of the dress set the bar high for her red carpet glamor.

Conclusion

Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday ignited a fashion face-off with their stunning black cut-out gowns. Kiara’s choice of twist-style halterneck gown from Attico was bold and showcased her elegance whereas Ananaya’s black gown displayed her fearless fashion sense with the midriff opening.

Both actresses interpreted the cut-out trend in their unique ways. Kiara and Ananya’s own style made a lasting impression and proved that this trend is here to stay. We are at a tie as to who styled the dress better, thus both of them win in our opinion. However, you are welcome to comment with your favorite look.

