Kiara Advani brings tropical vibes to the airport in a white printed shirt, flaunts her LV Bag worth Rs 1.99 Lakh

When it comes to airport looks, Kiara Advani never fails to make a statement. Her latest airport look was no exception as the Shershaah actress flaunted a tropical white shirt, perfect for a breezy-sunny day. However, the pièce de résistance of the outfit was her lavish Louis Vuitton bag, worth a whopping 1.99 Lakh.

The soon-to-be-mom flaunted a relaxed fit as she walked out of the airport holding hands with beau Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara Advani's white flowy shirt from the Indian brand Nautanky featured a poppy flora and fauna print, exuding perfect tropical vibes. The sheer white shirt featured small golden-metallic buttons adding a touch of subtle luxury. She kept her airport look effortless by donning white flowy cotton pants.

The Indoo Ki Jawani actress opted for a laid-back look, sporting a simple ponytail for her hairstyle. Kiara Advani accessorized her look with just narrow sunglasses, adding to her relaxed elegance. Advani pulled off brown leather boots for the footwear, elevating her whole outfit.

Mrs. Malhotra flung on a Louis Vuitton bag for this look. The Neverfull Bandoulière Inside Out model of the lavish brand is priced at a staggering Rs 1.99 Lakh. The vibrant yellow color of the bag perfectly complemented her Hawaiian-inspired fit.

Kiara Advani’s airport look is the perfect inspiration for laid-back fashion ideas. A billowy white shirt like hers can be an excellent choice for a beachy getaway or a tropical resort stay. Advani kept it minimal yet striking with a poppy-colored shirt, not missing anything to make a statement. The narrow sunglasses completed Kiara’s look for the sunny day, while her boots were a fine choice to amplify the outfit.

