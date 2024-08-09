Mira Rajput looks like princess in blue and silver embellished lehenga as she turns showstopper for Jade by Monica and Karishma

Mira Rajput took center stage as the showstopper for JADE by Monica and Karisma’s bridal couture 2024 collection in New Delhi, and she truly wowed the audience. Let’s get into the details of her outfit.

Though Mira Rajput doesn’t grace the silver screen, she has certainly made a name for herself in the fashion world. Last night, 8th August, she dazzled while walking the ramp for JADE, showcasing their latest collection. Her showstopper outfit was a silver and blue lehenga.

Her outfit featured a strapless blouse adorned with shimmering sequins, which perfectly complemented the blue cape-style collar also embellished with sequins. The short blouse highlighted Mira’s enviable abs.

She paired her silver blouse with a flared A-line silhouette skirt. The golden and silver embroidery on the skirt enhanced the appearance making her look like a royal princess. Her dress included an incredible mix of the magnificent sparkling blouse and the gorgeous embroidered skirt creating a breathtaking look.

Mira’s lehenga is perfect for wedding season whether you are a bride or bridesmaid or a guest. It is also perfect for festivals like Diwali or Navratri. The lehenga can also be your best pick for events like mehendi or cocktail night.

To complement her look, Mira chose a gold studded choker adding a royal touch. Her make-up was equally impressive, featuring glossy brown lipstick, sleek eyeliner, brown smokey eyes, blushed cheeks blended with highlighter cheeks, feathered brows, and mascara-laden lashes.

She completed her showstopper look with a sleek ponytail, adding a polished finish to her appearance. Mira's ramp walk is a sign of her growing influence on the fashion circle. The way she walked and carried the outfit showed us that she really is a true fashionista. Mira’s gorgeous dress was one of the major attractions of the show.

