Katrina Kaif shows us how to master the art of layering casuals at the airport in a grey trench coat worth Rs 29,460

Bollywood's darling couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were spotted at the airport, returning from vacation and setting major fashion goals yet again. Both are known for their terrific sense of fashion, and the couple chose very cool and comfortable apparel for traveling. Let's get into the details of the actress’ outfit.

The actress wore a black hoodie and an elegant grey trench coat by Frankie Shop. It gave her a very cozy appearance and worked well for the colder months.

This black hoodie features a traditional drawstring at the front, making it ideal for comfortable layering. Katrina chose to wear this stylish grey trench coat over it, and the piece completely stole the show. Her trench coat is from the shelves of Frankie Shop. The coat is oversized, giving off a relaxed yet polished appearance at the same time. Regarding the details, it featured a notched lapel, dropped shoulders, and balloon sleeves.

Adding to its charm, the trench coat also came with functional yet fashionable features like storm flaps, button cuffs, belt loops, and a double-breasted front button closure. These design details were thoughtful enough to elevate the ensemble into a stand-alone statement piece that works well for transitional weather. Her trench coat comes with a price tag of Rs 29,460.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif paired the hoodie and trench coat with sleek black trousers, tying the look together with effortless sophistication. The overall ensemble blended neutral tones and relaxed fits, proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand.

To accessorize, Katrina wore black shoes, a black cap, and oversized sunglasses. Her glam street style was completed with minimal makeup that included glossy lips, slightly tinted cheeks, and a slick ponytail—polished yet easy.

Vicky Kaushal opted for a loose sage-green hoodie and matching pants, making a casual yet chic statement. He finished off the outfit with Converse shoes, sunglasses, and a white cap, all of which provided a sharp contrast to the rest of his outfit. This couple pulls off the coordinated-yet-unmatched casual chic look, with each adding their unique touch to the outfit.

Katrina and Vicky managed to make outfit choices that speak of their effortless style, even on casual days. Katrina goes for minimalist chic, while Vicky’s choice gives off a relaxed, cool vibe. With their fashion choices, they make one stylish duo.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif wears simple traditional dress at airport with Vicky Kaushal and still manages to look elegant