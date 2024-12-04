Khushi Kapoor kicks off wedding season in dreamy pink chikankari kurta paired with flawless clean girl makeup look

Wedding season is here, and you can trust Khushi Kapoor to set the first tone in style! Attending her best friend's wedding, Khushi proved she is a true-blue fashionista. The look? An elegant pink chikankari kurta that is just effortless, making it the best choice for pre-wedding festivities. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Khushi Kapoor knows how to turn one's head, and this really spoke volumes for her latest wedding season look! She shared a sneak peek into her beautiful outfit through Instagram stories, and let’s just say that we are chalking it up for our next festive event.

Dressed in a stunningly beautiful pink chikankari kurta, Khushi Kapoor managed to hit straight out of the park. The kurta's classic pattern included a round V-neckline, full sleeves, and soft, tonal embroidery that elevated its pastel charm. She was wearing it with pristine white palazzo pants featuring intricate white embroidery at the hem, which finished off the outfit with such perfection.

But rather, it was her accessories that took it up a level. Khushi wore white sandals, a delicate pendant, and matching earrings, along with a Lady Dior bag in black—a timeless piece dripping with luxury and sophistication.

The makeup seemed to epitomize the "clean girl" aesthetic—a fresh and dewy radiant base. Naturally brightened and luminous, blushed cheeks, a natural flush, glossy lips, brushed-up brows, and a touch of mascara emphasized the effect of a polished but relaxed appearance. Finally, she tied up her hair in a neat bun to complete the effortlessly chic effect.

Bollywood is all over this exquisite art form called chikankari, and we certainly don't mind it! This beautiful, intricate embroidery style has its roots in the rich legacy of Lucknow, and it gets well-accomplished acceptance by celebrities. The designs work beautifully between tradition and modernity. Following this trend of Bollywood in understated elegance, chikankari, as the subtlest beauty, goes perfectly well with less is more.

It doesn't matter whether it is a mehendi, haldi, or any wedding luncheon; this outfit is a winning one for anybody who wants to strike the balance between traditional and modern.

