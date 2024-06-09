Bollywood is always blooming with style, especially when it comes to airport allure. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani were spotted at the airport, turning heads with their minimalistic yet classy travel-friendly ensembles. Kiara opted for a chic all-white look, while Katrina embraced a timeless all-black outfit.

Both of these actresses have consistently proved that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand when it comes to airport fashion, and these comfortable looks gave us a glimpse of the same.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just delve into Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani’s airport-ready and travel-friendly looks and see how you can take inspiration to create your own stunning and comfy airport outfit.

Katrina Kaif looks amazing in a stylish all-black outfit

The Merry Christmas actress has always been able to turn heads with her fashionable picks. She knows what to wear to leave a lasting impression. And, this was proved by her recent head-to-toe black airport ensemble.

The oh-so-gorgeous all-black attire featured a black button-down shirt with a deep and alluring neckline, further elevated with a ruched knot style. The modern twist made her off-duty ensemble look all the more stylish.

This was further twinned with matching black pants that looked amazing with the shirt. The ankle-length pants had a rather comfortably cool and wide-legged silhouette, just the right choice for traveling. The high-waisted joggers gave a rather laid-back appeal to the ensemble.

But that’s not all, Katrina also layered her airport fit with a long black shrug, which had convenient pockets on both sides. The shrug looked just great with the overall ensemble.

Further, the Tiger 3 actress kept her accessory choices minimalistic to make sure that all the attention remained stable on her outfit. The list only included black dark-tinted and oversized sunglasses and matching black shoes with contrasting white soles.

She also left her luscious locks open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting. Her no-makeup look helped her flaunt her natural beauty, and make a case for the power of simplicity. We’re undeniably inspired by this one.

Kiara Advani looks awesome in a classy all-white ensemble

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress always knows how to create fashionable waves with her outfits. Be it at a party, star-studded event, or at the airport, she always knows how to make her mark, and her recent outfit was proof of this.

The classy diva’s all-white fit featured a full-sleeved white cardigan with a comfortable silhouette. The classy piece also had a deep V-shaped neckline with a blue-linedue border, adding an alluring touch to the outfit.

This was further paired with matching ankle-length white formal trousers. The wide-legged silhouette of the trousers worked perfectly with the comfortable fitting of the sweater. The classy pants gave a semi-formal vibe to the whole ensemble.

Kiara completed the outfit with beige boots and she also added a matching high-end beige bag, giving a rather well-thought-out appeal to her off-duty outfit.

Meanwhile, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress made sure to add no other accessories apart from her wedding ring to make sure that her airport outfit shines through, on its own.

She also styled her luscious locks into a naturally sleek and straight hairstyle with a side parting. Even the no-makeup look was just the best choice for this one. We loved how the diva made a case for all things minimal, and we’re totally taking notes.

So, are you feeling inspired to take celebrity inspiration from these actresses and rock a simple yet stunning airport-ready ensemble for your next trip abroad?

Which one of these airport looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

