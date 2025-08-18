When Yash’s Toxic director Geethu Mohandas said, ‘there is no bound script’ as she shared about her filmmaking process

Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on March 19, 2026. As the much-awaited film continues production, social media buzz suggests that Madharasi actress Rukmini Vasanth has been roped in for a key role. Amidst this buzz, Geethu's throwback video has gone viral on social media.

In an earlier interview from 2019, the Moothon director shared that her filmmaking process is quite unconventional, even calling it ‘crazy.’

Mohandas said, “My process is quite crazy and erratic. I arrive at it later. It’s not like I know this is the beginning, this is the middle, and this is the end. I don’t work with a story or structure; I have to feel it. I don’t know where the characters will head, but when it reaches a certain point, new characters arise.”

She added, “For me, I have to evolve or it bores me. The thing is, I write something, I shoot something, and finally I edit something. I never stick to the script. I even tell my producers, you won’t get the movie that you read. There is no bound script.”

Rukmini Vasanth’s next movies

Rukmini Vasanth was last seen making her Tamil cinema debut with the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ace. She will next appear alongside Sivakarthikeyan in the action thriller, Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss.

She is also set to feature in Kantara: Chapter 1, with Rishab Shetty in the lead. Additionally, reports suggest that she may play the female lead in Prashanth Neel’s Dragon (NTRNeel), starring Jr NTR.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a Kannada-English bilingual gangster period flick. The upcoming movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Yash.

Initially, the film was expected to hit theaters on April 10, 2025, but due to production delays, the movie was postponed to coincide with Ugadi 2026.

The upcoming film features Yash in the lead role, with Kiara Advani likely playing the romantic lead. Apart from them, the movie also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Darell D'Silva, and Akshay Oberoi as pivotal characters.

