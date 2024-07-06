Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor bring mermaid silhouettes back with a bang at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s much-awaited wedding festivities are ongoing. With their sangeet brightening up July 5, we spotted B-town stars dazzling the roads of Mumbai. Dressed in couture and high-end designers, Bollywood beauties are leaving no stone unturned as they arrive at the Ambani pre-wedding event.

Amongst the glamorous pool of beauties, we spotted two stunners - Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. Both the actresses looked absolutely breathtaking, but what caught our attention was their similar silhouettes. Bringing the 90s hit mermaid silhouette back into trend, these two actresses stole our hearts. Let’s delve into their looks in depth.

Kiara Advani dazzled in a Tarun Tahiliani concept saree

Looking like a million bucks dazzling in a pastel pink with pearls encrusted saree, Kiara Advani marked her presence at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet. The Shershaah diva dropped a gorgeous video on her social media handle as she dolled up to attend the Ambani event in style.

Picking a stunning structured concept saree from Tarun Tahiliani’s collection, Kiara looked absolutely stunning. The mermaid silhouette of the saree gave us an instant 90s flashback. The structured corset of the saree was an off-shoulder bodice with wires that added a sculpted look to the corset. It was enhanced with pearls of various sizes and accentuated the look.

While the pre-draped concept saree depicted a mermaid silhouette with an uneven hemline to give you the illusion of a wrap skirt. The entire body of the saree was embellished with pearls on a subtle grey base, while the pale pink pallu draped across Kiara’s shoulders added the perfect contrast to her overall ensemble. The sheer pallu was further knotted at the actress’s waist to add emphasis on the diva’s curves.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara made sure her outfit was a star. Ms. Advani kept her glam dewy with hints of pink and nude. She added a pair of gorgeous diamonds in her ears with a matching choker and left her tresses open in yesteryear structured curls.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a peacock-inspired lehenga

Arriving at the Ambani’s sangeet, Jahnvi Kapoor made heads turn not just for her stunning charisma, but also for her stylish outfit. The diva was seen wearing a peacock-inspired lehenga in a mermaid silhouette.

Taking on the red carpet in a striking style, the lehenga that Jahnvi picked featured peacock feature applique work all over that was embellished with sequins and stones from the same color palette. The dazzling hues of green and blue looked absolutely stunning as they shimmered in the vibrant light.

Maintaining her chic and edgy sartorial choices, Janhvi opted for a stylish blouse in the matching color palette with a sheer neckline that had cascading crystals of green and blue. The halter neckline featured a stone choker that rounded up the actress’ look and added oomph to her ensemble.

With a matching dupatta on her arms, Jahnvi added stud earrings and a couple of diamond fingerrings to accentuate her look further. For glam, she went for chiseled contoured cheeks and a dewy makeup base with nude lips. The charming beauty opted for a half hair-up to complete her look.

