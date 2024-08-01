Kriti Sanon in two stunning bikinis proves she truly knows how to own beach days

Kriti Sanon, known for her impressive acting career and stylish appearances, has recently taken a much-deserved break from her busy schedule. Her sister, Nupur Sanon, also joined her to soak up the sun and enjoy the beautiful landscapes of Greece.

And as usual, her latest vacation dump on social media is a visual feast that has us all dreaming of packing our bags and heading for a beach outing in style. Now, let’s check out Kriti’s fashion picks for her European vacation.

Kriti Sanon’s vacation look in blue bikini

In the first picture of her vacation dump, Kriti Sanon is seen flaunting a stylish beach outfit from Flirtatious that epitomizes relaxed glamor. She's seen wearing a blue bikini top with plunging neckline and halter neck straps. Her bikini top featured vibrant tropical prints that made it ideal for a holiday setting. Paired with a bikini top is a blue fitted skirt. It is designed with a side slit that adds a touch of sophistication and ease.

In terms of accessories, the Mimi actress opted for stylish tinted sunglasses, which added a fashionable edge. For jewelry, she opted for a delicate chain and sleek bracelet, which added elegance without overpowering her beach look.

Beauty wise, she chose a gloss in a nude pink shade for a fresh look and applied golden eyeshadow to add a touch of shimmer that complemented her sun-kissed glow. Well defined brows framed her face, and blushed cheeks gave her a healthy glow.

Advertisement

To finish her look, she styled her hair in a straight, sleek manner, which made her look effortlessly chic.

Kriti Sanon’s polka dot bikini

In another look from Flirtatious, Kriti Sanon opted for a black bikini top adorned with tiny white dots, featuring a halter neck style. The playful polka dots added a touch of whimsy to the classic black bikini, making it both classic and trendy. She paired the fitted skirt with a side slit, giving a hint of allure to her beach look.

To elevate her beachwear, Kriti layered her bikini with a black flowy shrug featuring white floral prints. The shrug’s lightweight, breezy fabric is perfect for transitioning from the beach to casual outings.

To enhance her beach look, Kriti adorned herself with a selection of accessories that added a touch of glam. She chose a golden chain complemented by stacked silver and golden bracelets that created a stylish arm party. She finished her look with drop earrings and black sunglasses

Advertisement

Her make-up was a perfect match for the beach day. She opted for coral lips and defined her eyes with a sleek line of kohl, paired with nude eyeshadow that kept the look fresh and natural. For a playful touch, the actress sported colorful French nails, adding a fun touch to her look. The white face tattoos were a quirky addition, perfect for a beach setting, while her loosely styled hair completed the look.

Indeed, Kriti Sanon has always come up with perfect outfits, proving how comfortable beach wear and glamor can be captured. Her accessories and makeup also complemented her outfit. Whether relaxing on the sand or walking on the shore, Kriti’s outfit guarantees her to be the only focus while being naturally gorgeous.

ALSO READ: 5 stunning anarkalis from Sonam Kapoor’s closet that you can pin for festive season right away