Malaika Arora in flared denim and Yankees cap has fully mastered the art of airport fashion but Rs 34,000 snakeskin jacket is BOMB

Malaika Arora, the style icon, has done it again. She is giving us airport fashion goals with her recent ensemble. Her latest look for the airport is a testament to her love for all things stunning and stylish, even if it's casual. Malaika surely knows how to turn even basics into eye-catching outfits. Her look showcases her impeccable ability to turn even travel attire into a chic runway ensemble.

Malaika styled a pair of blue flared denim with a black camisole top, a New York Yankees classic black cap, white shoes, and finally, the showstopper– striking black bomber jacket. This look is a masterclass on how timeless classics can be elevated to make an impact when styled right. The edgy jacket added the right amount of sophistication and style to the basic look. The choice of light-washed jeans softens the boldness of the jacket, creating a balanced yet striking outfit. Her accessories added an understated, casual touch, allowing the jacket to take center stage.

If you are wondering why the jacket is a standout element from her look, then we will tell you. The bomber jacket, by Mugler, is a statement piece, featuring corset snakeskin-effect panels and an extravagant fur shearling collar to add drama and edge. To take it up a notch, the puffed sleeves and corset-shaped detailing elevate the overall structure of the look. It’s the perfect combination that compliments her well-defined aesthetic.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora's looks cannot be completed without a touch of chic accessories, and this one is no exception. She chose a Yankees black cap to add that athleisure-inspired twist and a chunky pendant chain to provide a polished vibe; lastly, she tied the whole look together with a sleek black Chanel belt to distinguish the textures.

Yet again, with her new airport look, Malaika maintained her status as a trendsetter and redefined everyday fashion. Her ability to experiment is one of her greatest strengths, be it with glamorous red-carpet gowns, street-style ensembles, or a corporate-core look in blazers or dresses. Her past airport looks have been a testament to her versatility, right from tracksuits to bodycon (which she loves).

However, this latest look is a lesson in bold textures and layering. With the onset of the winter season, layering will become a necessity, and the art of doing it correctly without looking dowdy is something to learn from Malaika.

Advertisement

So, if you’re someone who’s looking to draw inspiration for your next airport look, follow Malla and style your understated basics with a statement jacket or any other accessory that breaks the theme.

ALSO READ: Winter just got a whole lot cooler with Mrunal Thakur’s look in varsity jacket, black pants and Onitsuka tiger sandals worth Rs 48,047