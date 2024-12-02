Winter just got a whole lot cooler with Mrunal Thakur’s look in varsity jacket, black pants and Onitsuka tiger sandals worth Rs 48,047

Winter fashion isn't easy to get around, but Mrunal Thakur just knocked it out of the park by giving us casual inspiration for our next outing in Mumbai. Caught leaving a cafe decked in an ensemble that shouts stylish, and “I'm comfy”, the actress had everyone bookmarking this look for the coming chilly days. Let’s break down her cozy & cool winter look.

First things first, Mrunal keeps it simple and chic with a black top and relaxed black pants. This dynamic combo is perfect for a winter wardrobe, especially for any casual day out. The black top is basic yet so sleek, while the relaxed pants scream comfort and style. Very basic, yet it is the foundation of the look that is unfussy yet stylish. Mrunal's black pants are exactly the kind of comfy vibes we want for picking up coffee or just hanging out with friends.

And here's where it gets exciting—the varsity jacket. This takes the whole look to another level because of its bold blue color and sporty appeal. It has crisp white buttons, elasticated cuffs, and stiff shoulders that make it very structured. The casualness with a cool twist gives an instant pop of color to a very plain outfit.

Mrunal's accessories? Absolutely on point! With a blue sporty cap that coordinated perfectly with the jacket, it added just the right amount of sporty touch. Those Onitsuka Tiger Waraji sandals for Rs. 48,047 made the outfit look luxe without straying from the casual theme. The white-framed sunglasses, which just sit lightly on top, added another layer of style, making it seem as though she knows how to accessorize like a pro.

When it comes to makeup; Mrunal Thakur chose a fresh and minimalistic look. With subtle kohl on her eyes and mascara, she enhanced her natural look while the slightly tinted cheeks brought warmth to her face. The nude lip color was a perfect finishing touch, keeping the look grounded and chic. To top it all off, her hair was styled in tousled waves, perfectly undone and in theme with her casual look.

The winter look that Mrunal Thakur has pulled off is indeed a lesson in how to style something casual. Here it is- comfy basics, sporty accessories, and the minimum of makeup coupled together to form a laid-back yet luxe look that we cannot get enough of.

It's all really the perfect blend for those days that are just spent hanging out with friends or going to grab a quick coffee. It looks so effortless yet chic and will make everyone want a little more of that inspiration.

