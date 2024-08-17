Malaika Arora in ivory tulle Swarovski saree by Manish Malhotra looks straight out of fairytale

Malaika Arora is at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and it’s no surprise that her fashion choices are grabbing all the attention. The Bollywood diva is served another look in a gorgeous ivory saree from Manish Malhotra, and it’s safe to say that we are in awe. Let’s check it out here.

The saree features a beautiful white skirt with a mermaid silhouette, which is both elegant and dramatic. The floor-length skirt is covered with soft tulle fabric that sparkles with tiny Swarovski crystals all over, giving it a magical touch.

The tulle drape has silver borders running along its length for an extra dash of glam and crystals, which are placed just to give off just the right amount of glitter. She paired it with a short blouse made from thick straps, bedecked with sparkling silver embroidery throughout. Along with complementing the skirt well, the blouse also brings out gracefulness in every way possible.

Malaika’s saree is most appropriate for attending weddings, particularly in the evenings. For such settings where glamor is a must, it can also be worn during cocktail parties.

It can be a great pick for engagement or sangeet ceremonies. Whether you are a bride-to-be or a wedding guest, a heavily embellished saree like this would be perfect for pre-wedding functions.

Advertisement

For accessories, Malaika chose a double-layered silver choker that enhanced the neckline of the blouse. Her make-up was equally striking. She opted for a glossy brown lip, perfectly blushed and highlighted cheeks, and bold, smokey brown eyes. Her arched brows added sharpness to her look, while her hair styled in soft curls with the middle part framed her face beautifully.

With this look, Malaika proved why she is a fashion queen once again!

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s sand-colored dress, paired with Valentino bag worth Rs 1,99,624, offers minimal approach to party-season fashion