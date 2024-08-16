Malaika Arora's subtle ensemble featuring pleated skirt, matching blazer, and crop top will inspire you to plan your next holiday

Malaika Arora has been turning heads in Melbourne as she is attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She also dropped pictures of her time in the Australian city, and one of her recent outfits is giving us major vacation style inspiration. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The star looked absolutely stunning in a brown box pleated skirt that was both stylish and comfortable, perfect for any vacation. She opted for a black turtleneck crop top, adding a trendy touch to her look. To complement it, she wore a brown blazer over it, which matched her skirt. The oversized blazer had notch lapels and pockets.

A pleated skirt, paired with a black fitted turtleneck cropped top and a good brown blazer, can be a great outfit for a vacation. It is comfortable, it is classy, and it’s very versatile; it's perfect for walking around a new city or even going for a nice dinner. During a casual brunch meeting or a simple coffee date, Malaika’s choice of dressing is polished and comfortable at the same time, which is ideal.

Malaika just didn’t stop at her stunning brown pleated skirt and blazer look—her accessories and make-up took the outfit to the next level!

For footwear, she went with long black thigh-high boots, which made her outfit look really bold and gave it an edgy touch. These boots went with her skirt and blazer very well, as they were all sleek and sophisticated. To brighten things up, Malaika carried a Chanel purse in red that could be easily noticed because it contrasted with the neutral tones of her outfit.

Her make-up was fresh and soft, with a focus on her natural beauty. She chose soft, nude eyeshadow paired with light pink lips for a subtle, elegant vibe. Blushed cheeks added a healthy glow to her complexion, while her hair was styled in a messy bun, giving her a chic yet laid-back look.

The combination of bold accessories with soft make-up creates a perfect balance, making this outfit suitable for a variety of occasions, whether you are attending a formal event or just looking to elevate your everyday style.

So next time you plan a vacation, take a style cue from Malaika Arora. A pleated skirt and blazer set could be just what you need to look effortlessly chic!

