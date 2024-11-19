Malaika Arora's new look is a guide to nailing smart casual dress code like a pro, pairs denim with a blazer and formal shirt

Malaika Arora has been a glamorous name in fashion for a long time. With every passing day, her impeccable taste and versatile wardrobe have us taking notes, proving her as the true diva. She has two moods: effortlessly stylish when running errands or lunches or all glam to grace Bollywood parties, award shows, events, and, if we’re lucky, even some special dinners.

Malaika Arora, like any other day, just dropped a style guide for all of us. She was spotted outside her residence in Bandra, rocking an off-duty look like a pro. Malaika shows why she’s a trendsetter, effortlessly nailing the combo of comfort and high fashion. Let’s break it down!

In her latest look, Malaika Arora wore loose, light blue baggy jeans—the Genz staple that screams comfort without compromising on style. The flair adds sophistication and drama in the right amounts. It was paired with a collared baby pink cropped shirt, layered with a sleepy grey short and broad-lapelled blazer. The ensemble had structure, balance, and suaveness.

The blazer was such a smart choice to add the oomph factor without doing much to a basic outfit, showcasing her knack for pairing formal with casual. The outfit was further accentuated by a black belt that distinguished the pieces and gave the look a defined shape. The ensemble is easy to recreate and is a stylish twist to your basic jeans and shirts.

Advertisement

To amplify the cool-girl vibe, the actress went for statement sunglasses that gave her a subtle edge while shielding her on these sunny Mumbai days. Next up, she carried with her the staple black tote handbag for functionality. Her hair put in a messy bun and minimal make-up face was the perfect example of how less is more when it comes to running errands and staying cool.

Malaika has yet again managed to look runway-ready with the simplest of pieces blending comfort, practicality, and style quotient. The look is a perfect inspiration for you to mix and match your formal power looks with your staple baggy, streetwear pieces when in doubt. Create your off-duty look and tell us how much you would rate Malla’s latest outfit in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty wears ethnic suit at airport; slays in style