Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty wears ethnic suit at airport; slays in style

Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty never disappoints us with her off-duty looks. The actress was recently spotted heading for a flight, and her airport look is definitely worth checking out. It wasn’t your average jacket or formal airport look, but a gorgeous ethnic outfit. Her pick proved a kurta set can be travel-friendly as well. Let’s take a look.

Athiya Shetty’s recent look is all about easy breezy vibes. She graced the airport in her Desi style as she donned a kurta set. Her kurta with mid-length sleeves and round neck was the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. The oversized details enhanced with the earthy-tone floral prints gave the whole look a subtle and soft charm.

For bottoms, the actress decided to pair her kurta with matching pants. Her loose pants with the same print perfectly put her whole look together, making it a great fit to travel comfortably.

To elevate her ensemble, Athiya decided to layer her outfit with the dupatta. It had fewer prints than the kurta set, perfect for balancing the look of the detailed outfit. She styled her dupatta, keeping it on one side of the shoulder, adding a feminine touch to her airport look.

Complementing the beauty of her traditional ensemble, she accessorized it with tiny traditional earrings that twinkled like a star. For a bit of a luxurious touch, she decided to carry the Tod Tote bag. It was a practical and fashionable addition to her look.

Her hair is nothing short of what healthy hair looks like. Flaunting her long, shiny hair, the actress decided to keep them open with a side partition. And for the face, she decided to keep it subtle with sunscreen and lip balm. Also, that unmissable glow on her face showcases that the actress is enjoying this new phase of her life.

For a relaxed and comfortable look, the mom-to-be chose to finish her look with the traditional flat footwear known as toe-ring sandals. With the golden straps at the front, her choice of footwear is just perfect for any casual outing or festive function.

It’s time to say goodbye to all the fancy outfits and embrace the desi vibes with the Athiya Shetty-inspired ethnic outfit.

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below!

