Mira Rajput with her two stylish vacation outfits shows us how to do monochrome fashion right

Monochromatic fashion with its smooth and perfect harmony has become an essential part of modern fashion. Mira Rajput who never disappoints with her fashion choices has set new fashion goals while on holiday with the family.

Everything she wore during her vacation is trendy, and they are also unique examples of how one should style monochrome clothing appropriately. Let’s take a closer look at how she dressed in her monochrome outfits.

Black and white checkered shirt with pants

Mira Rajput recently shared a reel showcasing her stylish vacation outfit, and it's a perfect example of how to make monochrome work with a twist. She opted for a black and white checkered shirt from the brand Sandro Paris. The shirt had a contrasting white collar that added a crisp, fresh element.

Near the neckline, there’s a rhinestone design that adds a bit of sparkle and elevates the shirt from everyday casual to something special. She paired the shirt with white pants, keeping the look clean and balanced and it also complemented the checkered shirt perfectly maintaining the monochrome theme with stylish edge.

Mira kept her accessories simple and let her outfit do the talking. She opted for a silver earring and a cool sun hat. She kept her make-up minimal with nude lips, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, and her hair left loose.

White cardigan and black pants

For another monochrome look, Mira opted for a white cardigan from Zara which was the standout piece. Her cardigan had a button-down front. The pockets and neckline of the cardigan were embellished with silver details that added a bit of sparkle. The cardigan is a versatile piece. Underneath the cardigan, Mira wore a simple white top, creating a clean look.

She paired the cardigan with black pants featuring a slight flare at the bottom and it also added an extra edge.

She kept her accessories understated and minimal with silver heart-shaped earrings which complemented the silver accents of the cardigan. She finished her look with black flats. With minimal make-up and hair left open, she finished her look.

Mira Rajput’s monochrome vacation outfits show that to carry out this trend one needs much more than a sense of color match – it takes into account the fabric choice, layering, and accessories. Whether you are aiming for a light and airy white look or a sleek black ensemble, her vacay fashion offers invaluable style inspiration.

