Mrunal Thakur serves ‘boujee casual’ look with Rs 2,50,798 Miu Miu bag, sweatshirt and ripped jeans

If there’s one Bollywood actress who could effortlessly turn her casual outfit into a style statement, then no doubt it would be our Marathi Mulgi—Mrunal Thakur. Last night (10th April), attending a screening, the actress decided to show up looking her casually best in a sweatshirt and ripped jeans, and we’d be lying if we said we aren’t taking note of it. Excited to know the deets of her look? Then, let’s dive into it!

In front of all the cameras and flashes, Mrunal Thakur stood out with her coolness in a cropped sweatshirt. Her dual-toned sweatshirt, in green and blue, had full sleeves and a round neckline with white text written at the front. What appealed the most about her look was that she had pushed up her sleeves, creating a relaxed vibe.

Her top indeed caught our attention, but the bottom she teamed it up with was definitely extra cool. Adding a hint of drama, the actress paired her sweatshirt with wide-leg jeans that gave off all the street-style vibes. The loose silhouette added a laid-back edge, while the ripped detailing brought in a trendy feel. To add a touch of custom flair, the jeans were secured at the waist with a knot.

In terms of accessories, the Hi Nanna actress went full-on glam with a layered bracelet on her wrist and golden round earrings, paired with a luxurious Miu Miu brown bag that she carried in her arms. The fact that the bag costs Rs 2,50,798 just proves you don’t have to settle for less, even when making a casual statement. She also topped off the look with a cool cap, leaving her mid-length hair open.

Her skin looked flawless, with mesmerizing makeup achieved through a radiant base, while her facial features were accentuated with a rosy blush on the cheekbones. A nude-shade glossy lipstick tied the whole look together with a soft, polished finish.

Mrunal Thakur’s look is the perfect solution for those moments when you want to appear casual but with a stylish touch. Just get your hands on the right sweatshirt, throw it on with some denim jeans, and elevate it with accessories and makeup—and just like that, you’re all set to roll, girl!

