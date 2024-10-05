Navratri 2024: 3 different ways to style orange outfits inspired by Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shraddha Kapoor to dance your way into festivities

Fashion has become an integral part of Navratri in the current era, as many young and old people step out in vibrant attire to celebrate the festival. As every day has a specific color assigned to it, this time it’s orange for the 4th day. The color represents spirits full of energy and zeal.

And for those wondering how to incorporate the festive spirit into their look with the orange outfit, Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shraddha Kapoor are here to help. Check it out here.

Traditional orange lehenga

This Navratri festival, if you wish to make a traditional style statement like Shraddha Kapoor, then an orange lehenga would be the most suitable option. Choose a lehenga with beautiful embroidery, mirror work, or sequins to increase the glam quotient. Team it up with a heavily worked blouse for an extravagant look or choose a minimal base blouse with a sheer dupatta for a more toned-down style. To complete the outfit, wear an intricate maang tikka along with chandbalis and a couple of bangles to suit the festive theme.

When it comes to makeup, don’t shy away from shimmery eyeshadow, contouring, and bright lipsticks such as orange or coral to tie the look together. Completing the outfit will be either a high, sleek ponytail or a messy plait, bringing an edge to the outfit while making sure you stay beautiful through the events.

Advertisement

Orange kurta set

For those who prefer a more traditional and modern appearance, a kurta set like Deepika is perfect. Silk could be a good option as an orange kurta with embroidery or mirror work. It can be accessorized with palazzo pants or a flowy sharara. For this kind of look, dress it up with chunky silver jewelry like oxidized earrings, chunky statement necklaces, and layered bangles.

Selecting the right kind of footwear that is appropriate but also comfortable for all-day use is important. Opt for strappy or block heels that will give you the much-needed elevation. You can have clean, fresh makeup with simple eyeshadow, coral blush, and nude lip gloss and incorporate a bold winged liner to jazz up your eyes. Finally, wear your tresses in soft rolling curls or in a semi-bun hairstyle to remain chic yet playful throughout the Navratri festivities.

Orange saree

An orange saree like Aditi is a stunning choice for Navratri as it will radiate warmth and energy. Choose luxurious fabrics like silk or georgette, adorned with intricate embroidery and sequins, and you can pair it with a contrasting blouse in gold, pink, or maroon.

Advertisement

You can accessorize with statement gold jhumkas, bangles, and a bold ring. Go for embellished juttis or Kohlapuri sandals for comfort during Garba. For make-up, aim for a radiant look with highlighted cheeks, bold eyeliner, and deep red or nude lipstick, finished with a small bindi. A sleek bun with flowers will add grace to an outfit.

Keep in mind that orange is a bright color, so temper it down with the appropriate accessories and makeup. Whether it is ethnic wear to the traditional styles to contemporary chic mixes, these styling tips will make you look stunning on Day 4 of Navratri. Have fun celebrating the festival, and let your orange outfit be as loud as your inner self!

ALSO READ: Navratri Day 3 Color: How to style your grey outfits to office and garba in a celebrity way